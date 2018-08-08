Curtain Call — Theater openings, previews Aug. 10-16

Matthew C. Yee and Aurora Adachi-Winter star in the Writers Theater production of "Vietgone." | Saverio Truglia.

Asian American Theater Festival: Fully staged productions — “Hot Asian Everything: Revolt” by Victor Malana Moag (Aug. 13), “Acquittal” by Shahid Nadeem (Aug. 14-15), “Embedded” by Pratik Motwani (Aug. 14-15), “Pohaku” by Christopher K. Morgan (Aug. 15-16), “893/Ya-Ku-Za” by Daria Miyeko Marinelli (Aug. 16-17), “Pillowtalk” by Kyoung H. Park (Aug. 17-18). Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln, $25; caata.net

“Boys in the Valley”: A staged reading of Leigh Johnson’s play that looks back to the summer of 1968 and imagines a meeting between Chicago Mayor Richard Daley and President Lyndon Johnson. Aug. 11. Saint Sebastian Players at St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, $25; saintsebastianplayers.org

“Vietgone,” Qui Nguyen’s play about two young survivors who meet in a Vietnamese refugee camp shortly after the fall of Saigon; directed by Lavina Jadhwani. Previews begin Aug. 15, opens Aug. 22; to Sept. 23. Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor, Glencoe, $35-$80; writerstheatre.org

New China Festival — Staged Readings of Plays From the Chinese-Speaking World: “Dialogue & Rebuttal” by Gao Xingjian (Aug. 11-12), “Sand on a Distant Star” by Stan Lai (Aug. 18-19). Silk Road Rising at the Chicago Temple, 77 W. Washington, $10; silkroadrising.org