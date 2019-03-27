Curtain Call: ‘Lottery Day,’ ‘Jersey Boys’ and more theater previews, openings

J. Nicole Brooks (as Mallory) and Tommy Rivera-Vega (as Ezekiel) in the 2017 New Stages Developmental Production of "Lottery Day," which begins previews March 219 at the Goodman Theatre. | Cody Nieset

PICK OF THE WEEK

“Lottery Day”: For some years now, prolific playwright Ike Holter has been working on a seven-play cycle he call’s “The Rightlynd Saga.” Centered in a fictitious Chicago ward, the plays have debuted at various theaters around the city. Now the cycle now comes to a conclusion at the Goodman Theatre with this drama, directed by Lili-Anne Brown, about the longtime matriarch of a gentrifying neighborhood, who hosts a barbecue where she plans to unveil her ideas about how to revitalize her community. But will her plan also tear the community apart? Previews begin March 29, opens April 8; to April 28. Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, $15-$45; Visit goodmantheatre.org.

More theater previews, openings:

“The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey”: In James Lecesne’s play, actor Joe Foust portrays all the characters in a small Jersey Shore town as he unravels the story of a young boy who goes missing; directed by Kurt Johns. Previews begin March 29, opens April 4; to April 27. American Blues Theater at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont, $19-$39; americanbluestheater.com

“Comfortable Shoes”: Ida Cuttler’s workshop production of her new work-in-progress is a marathon in which she’ll spend 1001 minutes telling one story per minute from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. April 3. Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland, $8; neofuturists.org

“Cruel Intentions – The ‘90s Musical”: An updating of the French novel “Les Liasions Dangereuses” about a web of secrets, temptation and love. Preview April 2; opens April 3; to April 14. Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut, $35-$72; broadwayinchicago.com

“Jersey Boys”: The behind-the-scenes story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Opens April 2; to April 7. Auditorium Theatre, 50 Ida B. Wells Dr., $30-$100; broadwayinchicago.com

“The Jungle Book”: The literary classic about Mowgli and his animal friends comes to life in this musical. Opens April 2; to April 12. AlphaBet Soup Productions at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights, $12, $14; metropolisarts.com

“Macbeth”: Wade Schaaf’s reworking of Shakespeare’s classic into a high-tech, stripped-down ballet. March 29-31. Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport, $27-$48; athenaeumtheatre.org

“The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane”: Dwayne Hartford’s adaptation of Kate DiCamillo’s book about the adventures of a toy rabbit; directed by Kathryn Walsh. Previews begin March 30, opens April 6; to May 26. Filament Theatre, 4041 N. Milwaukee, $16-$19.50; filamenttheatre.org

“The Mushroom Cure”: Written and performed by Adam Strauss, this is the true story of one man’s attempt to treat his severe OCD with psychedelics. Previews begin April 4, opens April 6; to May 5. Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln, $29-$35; greenhousetheater.org

“Nasty, Brutish & Short: A Puppet Cabaret”: Contemporary short-form puppet- and object-based theater for adult audiences. April 1. Links Hall, 3111 N. Western, $8-$40; linkshall.org

Mary Houlihan is a local freelance writer.