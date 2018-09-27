Curtain Call — Theater previews, openings Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Chanell Bell (from left), Terence Sims and Brandi Jiminez Lee in Raven Theatre’s production of "Crumbs from the Table of Joy." | Christopher Semel Photo

“Angela of Death”: Dark musical about a teenager whose reputation is marred when her boyfriends die in offbeat, peculiar circumstances. Opens Oct. 3; to Nov. 21. The Annoyance Theatre, 851 W. Belmont, $14; theannoyance.com

“Crumbs From the Table of Joy”: Lynn Nottage’s drama set in 1950s Brooklyn, about two young girls who begin a turbulent journey toward independence; directed by Tyrone Phillips. Previews begin Oct. 4, opens Oct. 8; to Nov. 18. Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark, $43, $46; raventheatre.com

“Culture Clash: American Odyssey”: A character study of real people and true stories from the shadows, borders and badlands of America. Oct. 4-7. Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln, $25; victorygardens.org

“Eclipsed”: Danai Gurira’s drama, set during the Liberian civil war, about the five wives of a commanding officer who band together to care for a young girl; directed by Ilesa Duncan. Previews begin Oct. 4, opens Oct. 8; to Nov. 4. Pegasus Theatre at Chicago Dramatists, 765 N. Aberdeen, $18-$30; pegasustheatrechicago.org

“Fun Harmless Warmachine”: Fin Coe’s cautionary tale about the pull of the alt right is the story of a man in a dead-end job who is sucked into an online game community; directed by James Fleming. Previews begin Oct. 3, opens Oct. 9; to Nov. 4. The New Colony at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee; $20; thenewcolony.org

“The Madness of Edgar Allan Poe: A Love Story”: A tale of life and death, love and heartbreak as Poe and his wife, Virginia, guide the audience from room to room of historic Mayslake Hall. Previews begin Oct. 3, opens Oct. 6; to Nov. 4. First Folio Theatre at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 31st and Rt. 83, Oak Brook, $34-$44; firstfolio.org

“Oxy, Ohio”: S.J. Spencer’s drama about people caught up in the opioid crisis; directed by Adam Webster. Preview Sept. 30, opens Oct. 4; to Oct. 14. The Side Project, 1439 W. Jarvis, $15 in advance, $20 at door; thesideproject.net

“Masque Macabre”: A new immersive theatrical experience inspired by the works of Edgar Allen Poe and set in Prospero’s underground Masquerade Ball on the eve of the end of the world. Previews begin Oct. 4, opens Oct. 12; to Oct. 31. Strawdog Theatre, 1802 W. Berenice, $50; strawdog.com

“Mendoza”: Inspired by the work of Mexican writers like Juan Rulfo and Elena Garro, this piece is set against the backdrop of the Mexican Revolution. Oct. 2-7. Los Colochos Teatro at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, $25-$32; goodmantheatre.org

“Quiero Decir Te Amo (I Want to Say I Love You)”: Mariano Tenconi Bianco’s play about a young woman who falls in love with a man she meets by chance; directed by Juan Parodi. Oct. 4-7. Argentina’s Grupo Humo Negro at Steppenwolf’s 1700 Theatre, 1700 N. Halsted, $25; steppenwolf.org

“Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”: Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator and more in this musical adaptation of Dahl’s classic story. Preview Oct. 2, opens Oct. 3; to Oct. 21. Oriental Theatre, 24 W. Randolph, $27-$98; broadwayinchicago.com

“Rock ’n’ Roll”: Tom Stoppard’s sprawling drama with themes of revolution and romance stretches from Cambridge University to Prague, all framed by rock music of the era; directed by Kathy Scambiatterra. Previews begin Oct. 3, opens Oct. 7; to Nov. 18. The Artistic Home, 1376 W. Grand, $34; theartistichome.org

“We Are in a Play”: Mo Willems and Deborah Wicks LaPuma’s tale of an elephant named Gerald and a pig named Piggie who have a good time when they visit three singing squirrels; directed by Joe Lehman. Opens Sept. 29, to Oct. 7. Citadel Theatre, 300 S. Waukegan, Lake Forest, $10; citadeltheatre.org

“Zurich”: Amelia Roper’s play set at a posh Swiss hotel, dives below the surface of lives lived there; directed by Brad DeFabo Akin. Opens Oct. 4; to Nov. 10. Steep Theatre, 1115 W. Berwyn, $27-$38; steeptheatre.com