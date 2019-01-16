Curtain Call: ‘Four Women’ and more theater previews, openings Jan. 18-24

Melanie Brezill (from left), Ariel Richardson, Deanna Reed-Foster and Sydney Charles star in "Nina Simone: Four Women" at Northlight Theatre. | Greg Inda Photo

If it’s live theater you seek, we’ve got you covered. From comedy and drama to musicals and dance, Chicago area stages offer something for everyone.

Show of the Week:

“Nina Simone: Four Women”: In Christina Ham’s drama, four women, including Simone, gather in the ruins of the 16th Baptist Church in Birmingham where they discuss a response to the deadly bombing which leads to arguments about class, sex, religion, politics and skin color. The music includes “Mississippi Goddam” and other examples of Simone’s social-activist songs from the ’60s. The cast features Melanie Brezill, Sydney Charles, Deanna Reed-Foster, Ariel Richardson and Daniel Riley; Kenneth L. Roberson directs. Previews begin Jan. 24, opens Feb. 1; to March 2. Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Tickets: $30-$88.

More previews/openings:

“All Childish Things”: Two buddies and lifelong “Star Wars” fans plan a heist but will the force be with them? Directed by Melanie Kelelr. Previews begin Jan. 23, opens Jan. 26; to Feb. 24. First Folio Theatre at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 31st and Rt. 83, Oak Brook, $34-$44; firstfolio.org

“Arde brillante en los bosques de la noche (Burning bright in the forest of the night)”: Argentine director Mariano Pensotti uses puppet theater and film to weave together the stories of three characters inspired by the Soviet revolution. Jan. 24-27. Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago, $30; chicagopuppetfest.org

“Chambre Noire”: A wild hallucination taking place around the deathbed of Valerie Solanas, radical feminist and the woman who shot Andy Warhol; performed by puppeteer Yngvild Aspeli and percussionist Ane Marthe Sorlien Holen. Jan. 18-19. Plexus Polaire at Dance Center at Columbia College, 1306 S. Michigan, $10-$30; chicagopuppetfest.org

Fillet of Solo Festival: The 22nd annual festival features work by solo artists Laura Biagi, Archy Jamjum, Kristina Lebedeva, Earliana McLaurin, Roberta Miles, Janki Mody and Anne Purky plus performances by storytelling collectives. Opens Jan. 18; to Feb. 2. Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood, and Heartland Event Space, 7006 N. Glenwood, $10 (individual tickets) or $50 (festival pass); lifelinetheatre.com

“How to Catch Creation”: Christina Anderson’s drama about four artists and intellectuals who struggle to nurture creative impulse and establish legacy; directed by Niegel Smith. Previews begin Jan. 19, opens Jan. 28; to Feb. 24. Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, $25-$70; goodmantheatre.org

“Kinky Boots”: Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper’s Tony Award-winning musical about a failing shoe factory and the fresh idea that saves it. Opens Jan. 22; to Jan. 27. Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph, $25-$85; broadwayinchicago.com

“L’apres-midi d’un foehn Version 1”: Compagnie Non Nova’s uses puppetry, juggling, mime and dance to explore the magic in everyday objects. Jan. 23-27. Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand, $25; chicagopuppetfest.org

“Red Rex”: Ike Holter’s new play about a small theater company hoping to finally break into the big time only to find the source material of it’s new play may not be as original as first thought; directed by Jonathan Berry. Previews begin Jan. 19, opens Jan. 24; to March 2. Steep Theatre, 1115 W. Berwyn, $27, $38; steeptheatre.com

“Swan Lake”: The classic ballet performed by the National Ballet Theatre of Odessa. Jan. 20. Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena, $35-$65; paramountaurora.com. Jan. 22. Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph, $45-$85; harristheaterchicago.org

“That’s Weird, Grandma — Star-Studded Stories”: Pop culture legends as 3rd to 5th graders imagine them. Previews begin Jan. 20, opens Jan. 27; to Feb. 17. Barrel of Monkeys at Neo-Futurists Theater, 5153 N. Ashland, $5-$20; barrelofmonkeys.org

“Us/Them”: The Belgium company BRONKS looks at the 2004 Beslan school siege by Chechen separatists in Russia as told through the viewpoint of two children. Previews begin Jan. 22, opens Jan 23; to Feb. 3. Chicago Shakespeare at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand, $38-$56; chicagoshakes.com

“X-Marks the Spot”: Inspired by Evelyn Nesbit’s novel about a clever and funny family of young adventurers who discover a mischievous fairy; devised and directed by Jacqueline Russell. Previews begin Jan. 22, opens Jan. 26; to March 3. Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine; $35; chicagochildrenstheatre.org

Mary Houlihan is a local freelance writer.