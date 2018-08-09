Looking for fun things to do in Chicago this weekend? We’ve got you covered with this selection of events in the city and suburbs. Our top suggestions:
- Fest for Beatles Fans
- Urban camping in Northerly Island
- The Queen Bey and Jay-Z
- The Bud Billiken Parade
- A Whitney Houston Show
And more. Read on!
Friday, August 10
Beatles Fans!
WHAT: The Fest for Beatles Fans
The 42nd annual incarnation of this hugely popular gathering features everything from a Fest Shop, Beatles Marketplace and a Beatles ’60s dance party to a Battle of the Beatles Bands, Kids Korner and Beatles Museum. Among this year’s special guests: master of ceremonies/legendary Chicago radio DJ Terry Hemmert (WXRT), famed producer Jack Douglas (Aerosmith, Cheap Trick, Patti Smith, Blue Oyster Cult and John Legend’s “Double Fantasy” album), Peter Asher & Jeremy Clyde, Roy Orbinson Jr., Billy J. Kramer and tribute band Liverpool
WHEN: Aug. 10-12
WHERE: Hyatt Regency O’Hare Rosemont, 9300 Bryn Mawr, Rosemont
TICKETS: $27 – $199 for a 3-day pass
MORE INFO: Visit fest website or Facebook.
Camping in the city!
WHAT: Camp Northerly
Spend a night in a tent at Northerly Park, with beers, dinners and snacks, a “roaring campfire” and sunrise yoga. Organized by the Chicago Parks Foundation, this is a great opportunity to try a little urban camping and spend a night on Chicago’s Lakefront. Ticket proceeds support Chicago parks. The event is 21+over only.
WHEN: 4 p.m. Aug. 10 to 10 a.m. Aug. 11
WHERE: Northerly Island, Chicago
TICKETS: $95 evening only, $125 if you bring your own tent, $150 for a pre-set tent
MORE INFO: Visit the Chicago Parks Foundation website
Queen Bey and Jay Z in concert
WHAT: Beyonce and Jay-Z’s On The Run II tour concert
The Grammy Award-winning pair headline Soldier Field this weekend, along with DJ Khaled and Chloe x Halle. The Saturday performance was added after “overwhelming demand” for their Friday show. They will most likely be performing from their most recent critically-acclaimed albums, Jay-Z’s “4:44,” Beyonce’s “Lemonade,” and their joint project, “Everything is Love,” in addition to their previous hits.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. both nights
WHERE: Soldier Field, Chicago
TICKETS, MORE INFO: Ticketmaster
Saturday, August 11
The back-to-school Bud Billiken parade
WHAT: The annual Bud Billiken Parade and festival, billed as the oldest and largest African-American parade in America, steps off at Oakwood Blvd. and Martin Luther King Drive at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade dates to 1929, with a route traveling through Bronzeville and WashingtonPark, celebrating “back to school,” family values and African-American life. The parade ends at a picnic/festival with food vendors in Washington Park
WHEN: 10 a.m. Aug. 11; festival in the park runs 1 to 4 p.m.
WHERE: Oakwood Blvd. and Martin Luther King Drive
TICKETS: Free
MORE INFO: Visit fest website.
The Whitney Houston Show
WHAT: The Greatest Love of All: The Whitney Houston Show
This show re-creates Showtime Australia’s acclaimed music production starring Belinda Davids. Accompanied by a six-piece band, backing vocalists, dancers, gorgeous costumes and an extravagant light/video show, the evening will be filled with Houston’s greatest hits, including I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “How Will I Know,” “I Have Nothing,” “Didn’t We Almost Have it All,” “One Moment in Time” and many more.
WHEN: August 11th at 8 p.m.
WHERE: Rosemont Theatre, 5400 River Rd., Rosemont
COST: $25-$75
MORE INFO: Visit the website
Off to the Races
WHAT: The Arlington Million/International Festival of Racing: The three-day festival of horse racing kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday, but the jewel in the crown is the annual Arlington Million. The 36th running of the prestigious race features some of the best thoroughbreds and jockeys from around the globe competing for a $1 million purse. Weekend events include live music, a “best-dressed” contest, food/beverage specials, and more.
WHEN: Aug. 11; First post: 12:15 p.m.
WHERE: Arlington International Race Course, 2200 Euclid, Arlington Heights
COST: Festival packages – $24-$200 (children under 3 free)
MORE INFO: Visit the website.
Sunday, August 12
Music in the Park
WHAT: Millennium Park Summer Music Series: The series continues with performances by Whitney and NE-HI. Described as combining “the wounded drawl of Townes Van Zandt, the rambunctious energy of Jim Ford, the stoned affability of Bobby Charles, the American other worldliness of The Band, and the slack groove of early Pavement,” Whitney released its debut CD, “Light Upon the Lake” in 2016. The guitar-driven NE-HI was formed in Chicago’s Northwest Side and in 2017 released its second album, “Offers.”
WHERE: Jay Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12
COST: Free
INFO: Visit the website
Other suggestions:
- The Marriott Theatre is performing Pinkalicious, based on the New York Times best-selling children’s book of the same name, which follows the story of a girl so named who can’t stop eating pink cupcake and eventually turns pink from head to toe. Suitable for kids (and parents) of all ages. 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, Illinois; tickets from $50; show times and tickets on the website
