Have fun in Chicago this weekend — Sept. 14-16

Meghan Trainor performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T at Banc of California Stadium on June 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. | Rich Polk/Getty Images

Looking for fun things to do in Chicago this weekend? We’ve got you covered with this selection of events in the city and suburbs:

OAKTOBERFEST

WHAT: Oak Park celebrates the fall season with Oaktoberfest featuring live music, children’s activities, craft beer and food from local restaurants. The music lineup features Charley Crockett, Dos Santos, Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts, Shemekia Copeland, DeRobert & the Half Truths, Jared & the Mill, Nora Jane Struthers and The Congregation.

WHEN: 4-10 p.m. Sept. 14; noon-10 p.m. Sept. 15

WHERE: Downtown Oak Park (Marion St. and North Blvd.)

COST: Free admission

MEGHAN TRAINOR

WHAT: The Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter brings her latest tour to Chicago on Saturday. Also on the bill: X Ambassadors and Brynn Elliott, with a special set from George Ezra.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15

WHERE: Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State

COST: $59.50-$85

‘QUANTUM ENGLEWOOD… 100 YEARS OF SOUTH SIDE MUSICAL HISTORY’

WHAT: The Old Town School of Folk Music and its Music Moves Chicago program presents Quantum Englewood: A Journey Through 100 Years of South Side Musical History.” The 90-minute, family-friendly piece was commissioned by the Old Town School and written by Chicago artists Ernest Dawkins and Rahul Sharma and features hundreds of local musicians and vocalists gathered on stage.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Sept. 15

WHERE: Lindblom Academy, 6130 S. Wolcott

COST: Free

70MM FILM FESTIVAL

WHAT: See epic films the way they were meant to be seen at the Music Box Theatre’s annual festival kicking off this weekend. This year’s lineup includes a new 70MM print of “Lawrence of Arabia,” fest favorites “West Side Story” and “2001: A Space Odyssey” and eight films never before screened at the theater.

WHEN: Sept. 14-27

WHERE: Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport

COST: $10-$75 (single tickets/festival passes)

T BONE BURNETT

WHAT: The multi-talented T Bone Burnett has toured with Bob Dylan, collaborated with many (Robert Plant to Jack White to Tony Bennett) and compiled music for film (“O Brother, Where Art Thou?,” “Crazy Heart” and many more). He’ll share decades worth of stories plus music and film clips in an appearance at Dominican University.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15

WHERE: Dominican University, 7900 Division St., River Grove

COST: $35-$45

PRINTERS ROW ART FEST

WHAT: Something new on the festival scene is the Printers Row Art Fest in the South Loop. Vendors feature artwork in all mediums, plus there’s live music and food from neighborhood restaurants.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15-16

WHERE: South Loop, 47 W. Polk

COST: Free

FIESTA RAVINIA

WHAT: A daylong celebration of Mexican culture, arts, music, food and more featuring headliners Los Tigres del Norte and Mariachi Flor de Toloache. Also on the day’s entertainment bill: comedian Joey Villagomez, Chicago Lucha Libre, Mexian Folkloric Dance Company of Chicago, a Mexican Fine Arts Fair and more.

WHEN: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 16

WHERE: Ravinia Festival, Lake-Cook and Green Bay Roads, Highland Park

COST: $15-$55

Want more things to do this weekend? Check out these Sun-Times Guides:

Feel like exploring a new neighborhood this weekend? Check out “The Grid,” a series of Sun-Times neighborhood guides that have the scoop on where to eat, drink and shop. If a farmer’s market is more your speed, check out our Sun-Times 2018 Farmers Market Guide.