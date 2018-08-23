Have fun in Chicago this weekend! — Aug. 24-26

Looking for fun things to do in Chicago this weekend? We’ve got you covered with this selection of events in the city and suburbs:

Friday, Aug. 24

WHAT: Chicago Jazz Festival: In celebration of its 40th year, the festival expands to venues around the city (Aug. 24-29) including Constellation, Links Hall, Old Town School and Green Mill. Millennium Park highlights (Aug. 29-Sept. 2) include the final Chicago performance by the legendary Ramsey Lewis as well as appearances by Kurt Elling, Dianne Reeves, Maceo Parker and Orbert Davis and more.

WHEN: Aug. 24-Sept. 2

WHERE: Millennium Park, Old Town School of Folk Music and other venues

COST: Varies by venue

INFO: For a complete schedule visit festival website

WHAT: Chicago SummerDance: The outdoor dance celebration finishes its season at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 with an evening of Latin dance (salsa, mambo, cha-cha) and lessons (Charanga Tropical provides the music) in Grant Park’s Spirit of Music Garden. A SummerDance Celebration featuring performances, lessons and dancing throughout Millennium Park takes place from noon-9 p.m. Aug. 25.

WHEN: Aug. 24

WHERE: Grant Park Spirit Garden, 601 S. Michigan

COST: Free

MORE INFO: Chicago SummerDance website

WHAT: Chicago Women’s Funny Festival: The Chicago Women’s Funny Festival (which kicks off Aug. 23) packs over 70 shows into four days of musical improv, stand-up and sketch. Among the performers are Jen Murray, Mary Kennedy, Amanda McQueen, America’s Darlings, Off Off Broadway and the Cupid Players.

WHEN: Aug. 23-26

WHERE: Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont

COST: $15; festival passes available

MORE INFO: Visit festival website

WHAT: The Beach Boys and The Righteous Brothers, with special guest John Stamos: The perennial boys of summer are on the road and arrive at Ravinia Friday night. Joined by “Full House” star John Stamos on drums, the legendary pop group now boasts Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, along with Jeffrey Foskett, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher, Scott Totten and Christian Love.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Aug. 24

WHERE: Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park

COST: $48-$85

INFO: Visit Ravinia website

Saturday, Aug. 25

WHAT: Randolph Street Market: It’s the 15th anniversary season for the eclectic, European-style indoor/outdoor marketplace, which celebrates “Back to Cool” Aug. 25-26. It’s one-stop shopping courtesy of more than 300 vendors boasting everything from antiques and vintage/modern goods to clothing and jewelry. Plenty of back-to-school/dorm room fare will be featured, incuding furniture and funishings, used and rare books, sports memorabilia and more. Food and drink from local purveyors is also available for purchase. Free on-site parking and valet parking available.

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 25-26

WHERE: 1341 W. Randolph, Chicago

COST: $5-$50; season passes also available

INFO: Visit festival website

WHAT: Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster: Stories and laughs with MLB legends! : Get up-close and personal with some of the best players in baseball including Anthony Rizzo, Kerry Wood, Ozzie Guillen and more. The event, hosted by former MLB pitcher Ryan Dempster (Cubs, Florida Marlins, Cincinnati Reds), proceeds from the event benefit CPS SCORE, an after-school sports program for Chicago Public Schools kids. Cost of your ticket is tax deductible as a donation to the 501c3 Chicago Children’s Fund

WHEN: 7 p.m. Aug. 25

WHERE: The Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield

COST: $75 -$250 (all ages)

MORE INFO: Visit the Jam Productions website

WHAT: Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town: The country music superstars bring their Bandwagon Tour to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park for a concert Saturday night. Special guest: Tenille Townes.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Aug. 25

WHERE: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 S. Ridgeland, Tinley Park

COST: Tickets start at $18

MORE INFO: Visit LiveNation website

Sunday, Aug. 26

WHAT: Guided by Voices: The reunited Ohio indie rockers are on the road again and make a Chicago-area stop at SPACE this weekend. The lineup boasts Robert Pollard, Doug Gillard, Kevin March and newcomers Mark Shue and Bobby Bare Jr.

WHEN: 8 p.m.

WHERE: SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston

COST: $38

MORE INFO: Visit Space website

