Have fun in Chicago this weekend — Sept. 7-9

Musician Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy performs at Prudential Center on September 4, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. The band headlines Wrigley Field Sept. 8.

Looking for fun things to do in Chicago this weekend? We’ve got you covered with this selection of events in the city and suburbs:

‘THIS LAND IS YOUR LAND’

WHAT: Navy Pier and EXPO CHICAGO are presenting “This Land Is Your Land,” a free public art installation in Polk Bros. Park. The exhibit, by New York-based artist Ivan Navarro curated by Paul Kasmin Gallery, features three water tower-like structures with neon-lit interiors.

WHEN: Through April 30, 2019

WHERE: Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand

COST: Free

WINDY CITY WINE FESTIVAL

WHAT: Sample more than 300 wines from around the world at the festival, which also features wine seminars, cooking demonstrations, food and music.

WHEN: 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 7

WHERE: Buckingham Fountain, Grank Park (301 S. Columbus)

COST: $15-$120

STARS OF LYRIC OPERA

WHAT: The annual Lyric Opera concert returns to Millennium Park’s Pritzker Pavillon to give music fans a taste of the upcoming season. The free concert features excerpts from Puccini’s “La boheme,” Mozart’s “Idomeneo” and Verdi’s “Il trovatore” and “La traviata.” Domingo Hindoyan leads the Lyric Opera Orchestra and Chorus.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7

WHERE: Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park

COST: Free

FALL OUT BOY

WHAT: The pride of Wilmette headlines The Friendly Confines as part of their new Mania Tour. And it’s for a good cause, too: $1 from every concert ticket sold goes to the Fall Out Boy Fund benefiting charities throughout Chicago. Rise Against and Machine Gun Kelly open.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8

WHERE: Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison

COST: $25-$90.50

TODD RUNDGREN

WHAT: The legendary singer joins with the Chicago Sinfonietta at House of Blues for “A Night of Harmony,” a benefit concert for his Spirit of Harmony Foundation, which supports music education and performance opportunities for young people. Orchestral arrangements of music spanning the rocker’s career are on the program as is a set by Rundgren and his band.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8

WHERE: House of Blues, 329 N. Dearborn

COST: $87.50-$127

DAVE ALVIN & JIMMIE DALE GILMORE

WHAT: The two stalwarts of the Americana movement have been friends for 30 years but never performed together until now. Their styles may seem disparate but their roots in blues and folk are a perfect mix on the new album “Downey to Lubbock.” The Sept. 8 Old Town School of Folk Music show is sold out, but catch them backed by the Guilty Men Sept. 9 at FitzGerald’s.

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 9

WHERE: FitzGerald’s, 6615 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn

COST: $30

MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE

WHAT: The annual celebration in the heart of Pilsen features mariachi bands, floats, street dancing and more.

WHEN: Noon Sept. 9

WHERE: The parade steps off on 26th Street, from Albany to Kostner

COST: Free

CAT VIDEO FEST

WHAT: The annual movie extravaganza compiles more than 100 new and classic clips of felines in action into one 70-minute feature. It plays around the world to help cats in need. Some of the proceeds from the Chicago event will benefit Harmony House for Cats and Grassroots Animal Rescue.

WHEN: Noon and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 9

WHERE: Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport

COST: $9-$12

