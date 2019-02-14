The Mix — Some cool things to do in Chicago Feb. 15-21

Angelique Kidjo performs at Carnegie Hall on February 07, 2019 in New York City. She headlines the Harris Theater on Feb 21.| Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Tibet House

MUSIC — Angelique Kidjo and Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Angelique Kidjo’s most recent release is a reimagining of Talking Heads’ 1980 landmark album “Remain in Light,” an album that was originally influenced by the music of west Africa. The South African choral group Ladysmith Black Mambazo gained fame on Paul Simon’s “Graceland” and continues to spread a message of peace, love and harmony. Catch both acts at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21, Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $55-$135.

ART — Maia Cruz Palileo

Chicago-born artist Maia Cruz Palileo uses her Filipino heritage to investigate larger questions of identity, history, migration and belonging in the exhibit “All the While I Thought You Had Received This.” In 2017 Palileo conducted research at the Newberry Library, which has a large collection of Philippine-related material. Her paintings bridge Spanish colonialism, the Filipino-American War and the artist’s own understanding of this fractured past. Through March 30 at Monique Meloche Gallery, 451 N. Paulina. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

MUSIC — The Suffers

The Suffers create a unique mix of soul, R&B, rock, jazz, salsa, reggae and hip-hop on the new album “Everything Here.” The eight-piece band, fronted by powerhouse lead singer Kam Franklin, has a contagious energy that is even more evident in the band’s live shows. Fat Night opens. At 9 p.m. Feb. 16, Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $18, $20.

MUSIC — The Steel Woods

Everyone’s favorite country honky-tonk Carol’s Pub recently reopened with an expanded roster of bands ranging from local names like Dan Whitaker & the Shinebenders (10:30 p.m. Feb. 15, $5) to national acts like Nashville’s The Steel Woods (9:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Tennessee Jet opens, $10) with their foot-stomping blend of outlaw country and Southern rock. Find Carol’s Pub at 4659 N. Clark.

OPERA — ‘The Scarlet Ibis’

Chicago Opera Theater has a mission to stage new contemporary operas as well as develop and produce new work. With that in mind, COT’s season continues with Stefan Weisman and Dave Cote’s “The Scarlet Ibis,” an adaptation of James Hurst’s 1960 short story about brotherhood, nature and family. At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16, 21 and 3 p.m. Feb. 24, Studebaker Theater, 410 S. Michigan. Tickets: $45-$145. COT also presents a concert performance of Justine F. Chen and David Simpatico’s new opera, “The Life and Death(s) of Alan Turing,” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, DePaul School of Music, Gannon Concert Hall, 2330 N. Halsted. Tickets: $20.

FAMILY FUN — President’s Day

The Chicago History Museum celebrates President’s Day with a family-friendly daylong event featuring music, crafts and storytelling. Enjoy performances by the Chicago Brass Band and folk musicians Lenny Marsh and Richie Brandt. Plus there are photo ops with Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln (portrayed by Michael Krebs and Debra Miller). From 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Feb. 18, Chicago History Museum, 1601 N. Clark. Free to Illinois residents on President’s Day.

MUSIC — Marquis Hill

Chicago native Marquis Hill, a 2014 Thelonious Monk Competition winner, grew up in the deep traditions of the local jazz scene and was mentored by great players such as Bobby Broom, Willie Pickens and Tito Carillo. His music is an interplay of his jazz roots, hip-hop rhythms and spoken-word poetry. He’s joined by his Blacktet — Josh Johnson (alto sax), Joel Ross (vibraphone), Junius Paul (bass) and Jonathan Pinson (drums). At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th. Tickets: $10-$38.

Mary Houlihan is a local freelance writer.