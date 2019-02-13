Curtain Call: ‘An Inspector Calls,’ ‘Macbeth’ and more openings Feb. 15-21

Liam Brennan (as Inspector Goole) in The National Theatre of Great Britain’s landmark production of "An Inspector Calls," directed by Stephen Daldr, at The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare. | Mark Douet

Looking for a great live show (or two) to catch in Chicago? We’ve got you covered. The area’s vibrant live theater scene has something for everyone. Here are some suggestions for the coming week:

PICK OF THE WEEK:

“An Inspector Calls”: Thirty years ago a production of JB Priestley’s classic 1945 thriller put director Stephen Daldry on the map. A few years ago he revisited that staging in this award-winning National Theatre of Great Britain revival. The suspense begins when a mysterious inspector unexpectedly interrupts a prosperous family’s dinner party. Looking into the death of a young woman, he has questions for various family members that lead to a stunning conclusion. Daldry, who directed the original staging of “Billy Elliot: The Musical” and episodes of Netflix’s “The Queen,” has most recently directed “The Inheritance” and “The Jungle,” both expected to have New York productions this year. Preview Feb. 19, opens Feb. 20; to March 10. Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand, $46-$88; (312) 595-5600; chicagoshakes.com

More previews, openings:

“Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde”: Moises Kaufman’s play takes a modern look at the life of the 19th century literary figure; directed by Brian Pastor. Previews begin Feb. 15, opens Feb. 23; to March 24. Promethean Theatre at Strawdog Theatre, 1802 N. Berenice, $30; prometheantheatre.org

“I Wanna F#!&ing Tear You Apart”: Morgan Gould’s drama about two best friends and roommates — a fat girl and a gay guy — who are a team until a new friend upends their cozy diet of mutual self-loathing; directed by Jessica Fisch. Previews begin Feb. 15, opens Feb. 27; to March 23. Rivendell Theatre, 5779 N. Ridge; $38; rivendelltheatre.org

“La traviata”: Conductor Michael Christie makes his Lyric Opera debut with Verdi’s classic opera about star-crossed lovers. Opens Feb. 16, to March 22. Lyric Opera of Chicago, 20 N. Wacker, $49-$299; lyricopera.org

“Little Stones”: Leigh Johnson’s romantic drama that combines notions of reincarnation and fate. Opens Feb. 15; to March 10. Saint Sebastian Players at St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey, $20; saintsebastianplayers.org

“The Man Who Was Thursday”: Bilal Dardai’s adaptation of G.K. Chesterton’s satire about a shadowy cabal of anarchists under investigation by Scotland Yard; directed by Jess Hutchinson. Previews begin Feb. 15, opens Feb. 24; to April 7. Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood, $40; lifelinetheatre.com

“Mike Pence Sex Dream”: Dan Giles drama explores the depths to which one man’s self loathing can drag him; directed by Hutch Pimentel. Previews begin Feb. 16, opens Feb. 20; to March 16. First Floor Theater at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $25; firstfloortheater.com

“Obstacle Course”: A video play, adapted from Jamil Khoury’s stage play “Mosque Alert,” explores reactions to a proposed Islamic Community Center on the site of a beloved landmark. Feb. 21-27. Silk Road Rising, Historic Chicago Temple Building, 77 W. Washington, $13; silkroadrising.org

“The Second City’s It’s Not You, It’s Me”: The comedy troupe takes shots at heartbreak, missed connections and the mire of human relationships. Feb. 16. McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn, $32-$46; atthemac.org

“Short Shakespeare! Macbeth”: A 75-minute abridged version of the classic tale of political intrigue and personal ambition; directed by Marti Lyons. Opens Feb. 16; to March 16. Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier, 800 E. Grand, $22, $34; chicagoshakes.com