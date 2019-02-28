The Mix: From Kiss to Alvin Ailey Dance — things to do in Chicago March 1-7

KISS is out on the road with their End of the Road world tour. | Jen Rosenstein Photo

Here are some suggestions for your entertainment plans for the coming week:

MUSIC — KISS

It’s the end of the road for Kiss (or so the title of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band’s latest world tour would lead you to believe). Join the colorful rockers at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison, for what’s being billed as their final Chicago tour stop ever at 7:30 p.m. March 2. The lineup features guitarist Paul Stanley and bassist Gene Simmons, with Tommy Thayer on guitar and Eric Singer on drums. Tickets start at $54.

MOVIES — JCC Chicago Jewish Film Festival

The sixth annual JCC Chicago Jewish Film Festival features 43 films at venues across the city and suburbs from March 1-17. According to organizers, this year’s fest celebrates stories of “strength and resilience,” many with strong female protagonists. Opening night films includes the Midwest premiere of Aalam-Warqe Davidian’s “Fig Tree” about a young Jewish girl in Ethiopia who weaves a plan to save her Christian boyfriend when civil war forces her family to immigrate to Israel. Tickets: $13. For a complete list of films and venues, visit jccfilmfest.jccchicago.org.

DANCE — Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Returning to town for its annual winter engagement, The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater presents the Midwest premiere of its first two-act ballet, “Lazarus,” created for the company by hip-hop choreographer Rennie Harris and inspired by the life and legacy of company founder Alvin Ailey. Other program highlights include Jessica Lang’s “EN” and Wayne McGregor’s “Kairos.” As always, Ailey’s signature work “Revelations,” an enduring masterpiece and audience favorite, completes each program. March 6-10 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 Ida B. Wells Drive. Tickets: $34-$140.

MUSIC — Jason Vieaux

Grammy Award-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux, who has been called “the most precise and soulful classical guitarist of his generation,” is guest soloist with the Elgin Symphony Orchestra for two performances. He’ll perform Heitor Villa-Lobos’ “Concerto for Guitar and Small Orchestra” and John Corigliano’s “Troubadours (Variations for Guitar and Orchestra).” The program opens with the orchestra performing Smetana’s “The Moldau” and concludes with Tchaikovsky’s “Francesca da Rimini.” At 7:30 p.m. March 2 and 2:30 p.m. March 3, Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. Tickets: $30-$75.

THEATER — ‘Corduroy’

Don Freeman’s classic children’s book “Corduroy” comes to the stage in a new adaptation by Barry Kornhauser. A little department store bear looking for a home and friendship goes in search of a missing button from his overalls after a young girl’s mother refuses to purchase him. Jean Claudio stars as Corduroy and Tia Pinson is Lisa, the little girl who wants to be his friend. Jamal Howard directs the Emerald City Theatre production. March 1-April 20 at Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport. Tickets: $22-$29.

MUSIC — The Way Down Wanderers

The Peoria-based quintet The Way Down Wanderers craft songs inspired by the heartland and filled with a unique blend of influences from their varied musical interests — bluegrass, rock, jazz, classical, pop and reggae — all topped by fine multi-part harmonies. Their live shows are fast-paced and soulful. Watch for the spoon solo. Edward and Graham open the show at 9 p.m. March 2 at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $15, $18.

MUSIC — Lily and Madeleine

Sibling duo Lily and Madeleine explore the realities and emotional ups and downs of 21st century womanhood on their new album “Canterbury Girls.” The piano-based pop lets their individual talents shine while also showcasing the glorious harmonies that siblings so often naturally achieve. Brother Bird opens at 7 p.m. March 2 at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport. Tickets: $15.

MOVIES — One Earth Film Festival

Filmgoers can delve into topics relating to climate change, sustainability and the power of human involvement at the One Earth Film Festival. Thought-provoking environmental films are presented along with post-film discussions and other events. Dozens of films are presented in venues in Chicago and suburbs March 1-10. Admission to most films is free ($8 suggested donation) unless otherwise noted. For a complete schedule of films and locations, visit oneearthfilmfest.org.

MUSIC — Fleetwood Mac

John McVie (from left), Mick Fleetwood, Mike Campbell, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie and Neil Finn of Fleetwood Mac. | Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty ImagesLast seen at the United Center in October, Fleetwood Mac comes back around on another tour stop at 8 p.m. March 1. Since the ouster of Lindsey Buckingham last spring, core members Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie have been joined by newcomers Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House. Tickets start at $72.50.

Mary Houlihan is a local freelance writer.