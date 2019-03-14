The Mix: Chicago Flower Show, Gary Clark Jr. and more things to do March 15-21

From music to family fun, there’s much to see and do throughout the Chicago area. Here’s a look at what’s coming up in the week ahead:

MUSIC: Gary Clark Jr.

Gary Clark Jr. was recently the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live,” where he offered a taste of how his rock/blues style sets his electrifying live sets on fire. His new album, “This Land,” finds the Austin, Texas, musician working with longtime collaborator Mike Elizondo and percussionist Sheila E. Referring to the new songs on “This Land,” Clark told Billboard: “I’ve finally found my voice.” At 8 p.m. March 15-16, Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets: $39.50-$89.50.

FAMILY FUN: St. Patrick’s Day

It’s time once again for step dancers, bagpipers and marching bands. The St. Patrick’s Day festivities get underway March 16 with the dyeing of the Chicago River at 9 a.m. and the downtown parade at noon on Columbus between Balbo and Monroe. The longtime tradition of the South Side Irish Parade, a family-friendly celebration of Irish heritage, kicks off at noon on March 17 on Western between 103rd and 115th. For additional St. Pat’s fun, visit choosechicago.com.

MUSIC: Michael Buble

Hot on the heels of his latest album “Love”(his 10th studio effort) and a triumphant return to musicmaking after a three-year absence due to the illness of his young son, the pop/crooner superstar brings his new world tour to the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim, Rosemont, for an 8 p.m. show March 17. For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.

MUSIC: Sid Sriram

San Francisco-based singer-songwriter Sid Sriram expands on his South Indian roots and adds pop and R&B elements to the songs on his debut album “Entropy.” He grew up on a diet of Stevie Wonder, Donny Hathaway, Jeff Buckley and the Beatles as well as the South Indian classical tradition known as Carnatic music. He studied at the Berklee College of Music and worked with Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman before exploring and building his own unique sound. Jake Sherman opens the show at 8 p.m. March 19, Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont. Tickets: $15-$18.

FAMILY FUN: Chicago Flower and Garden Show

Winter may be a long time going but you can get a breath of spring/summer at the Chicago Flower and Garden Show. Featured are 20 gardens, cooking demonstrations, vendors, seminars and a kid’s activity garden. But the best things about this show are the ideas and inspiration for a head start on planning a fabulous summer garden. From March 20-24 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand. Tickets: $5-$20.

VISUAL ARTS: Mike Bush — “61 at 61”

With no formal training, Mike Bush moonlighted as a rock photographer for 40 years, capturing some of the iconic performers of his time. Now for the first time, the images are featured in “61 at 61,” which refers to Bush’s age and the number of images on display. Armed with his trusty Nikon, he has shot rock legends ranging from The Rolling Stones, Queen and The Who to Marvin Gaye, Bob Dylan and Rod Stewart and the list goes on. From March 15-April 5, Zhou B Art Center, 1029 W. 35th. Admission is free.

MUSIC: Impromptu Fest

New Music Chicago presents Impromptu Fest, a celebration of local composers and musicians all purveyors of contemporary music. Taking place March 21-31, the eight-concert festival begins with Fifth House Ensemble performing new works of chamber music and the Heare Ensemble with works by George Crumb, Carter Pann and Narong Prangcharoen (7:30 p.m. March 21). At Guarneri Hall, 11 E. Adams, Suite 350A. Tickets: $20, $60 (four-concert pass), $100 (all festival pass).