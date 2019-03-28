The Mix: ‘Djembe!,’ Dan + Shay and more things to do in Chicago March 29-April 4

THEATER: ‘Djembe! The Show’

Everyone gets a drum to play in “Djembe! The Show,” Doug Manuel and West Hyler’s high-energy production that takes audiences on a lively musical journey. Featured are a trio of performers — Ben Hope (“Once”), Rashada Dawan (“Caroline, or Change”) and Guinean master drummer and folklorist Fode Lavia Camara, all backed by an ensemble of musicians and, of course, that audience of drummers. To June 2 at the Apollo Theater, 2540 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $39-$69.

VISUAL ARTS: ‘Pop Pulp: Mexican Comic Book Illustration from the Haas Roche Collection’

Aron Packer Projects presents “Pop Pulp: Mexican Comic Book Illustration from the Haas Roche Collection,” an exhibit of the colorfully garish art used on the covers of comics and novellas to quickly grab a customer’s attention. The more than 100 works are from the early ‘70s, the glory days of these unknown and underrated artists. March 29-April 19 at Firecat Projects, 2124 N. Damen.

MUSIC: Thomas Lauderdale and Meow Meow

Two longtime friends and songwriting partners — Pink Martini’s Thomas Lauderdale and chanteuse Meow Meow — are touring behind their new album “Hotel Amour,” which features new original tunes alongside classics from the 20th century French and German canon. (As befits her name, Meow Meow also appears in the upcoming big-screen adaptation of the musical “Cats.”) At 6 and 9 p.m. March 29, Space, 1245 Chicago, Evanston. Tickets: $25-$45.

MOVIES: National Geographic: Symphony for Our World

National Geographic: Symphony for Our World pairs the organization’s always stunning film footage with an original symphony composed by Emmy-nominated Bleeding Fingers Music, performed live by an orchestra and choir. Drawing from 130 years of National Geographic history, this is a tribute to the wonder and beauty of the natural world. At 3 p.m. March 31, Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr. Tickets: $29-$79.

MOVIES: ‘The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus’

The current lineup of the Rolling Stones will perform at Soldier Field in June, but you can find the iconic band’s original lineup on the big screen. This blast from the past, “The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus,” is being screened at area theaters (April 1, 3-5) in a newly restored print. Directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the film was originally conceived as a BBC special in 1968 and features the band’s early lineup: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Brian Jones, Charlie Watts and Bill Wyman. The Stones perform now classic hits and introduce performances by The Who, Jethro Tull and more. For tickets and a list of theaters, visit rockandrollcircusthefilm.com.

MUSIC: Chicago Children’s Choir

The Chicago Children’s Choir welcomes back alumnus and 2018 Pulitzer Prize finalist Ted Hearne for “Unsettlement Anthems,” a program in which artistic director Josephine Lee and Hearne co-direct Voice of Chicago, the choir’s mixed-voice ensemble, in the composer’s sociopolitical works. At 7:30 p.m. April 1-2, Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago. Tickets: $25.

MUSIC: Pat McLaughlin

Pat McLaughlin’s songwriting career spans generations from John Prine to Dan Auerbach. While he’s worked with many Nashville artists, his most recent collaborations were on a handful of songs (several Grammy-nominated) on Prine’s recent album “Tree of Forgiveness” and the Black Keys’ Auerbach on his solo disc “Waiting for a Song.” McLaughlin brings his all-star Nashville band — Kenny Greenberg, Michael Rhodes and Greg Morrow — to FitzGerald’s for a rare local appearance at 8 p.m. March 29. The Bono Bros open. FitzGerald’s, 6615 W. Roosevelt, Berwyn. Tickets: $20.

MUSIC: Dan + Shay

The Grammy Award-winning country duo Dan + Shay is celebrating a new foray into pop with three singles making it onto the charts: “Tequila” on Top 40 (#17) and AC (#17), “Speechless” on Hot AC (#23) and “All To Myself” on the Country Airplay chart (#47). The success comes hot on the heels of the musicians’ history-making run on the country music charts, becoming the only duo ever to hold the top two spots on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart simultaneously for eight consecutive weeks. They headline the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., Rosemont, with a concert at 7:30 p.m. March 30. Chris Lane opens. Tickets start at $99.