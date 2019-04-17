Curtain Call: ‘August Rush’ and other previews, openings for April 19-25

Jack McCarthy, one of two boys alternating in the title role, rehearses for the world premiere of “August Rush: The Musical.” | Justin Hoch

If it’s live theater you seek, we’ve got you covered. From comedy and drama to musicals and dance, Chicago area stages offer something for everyone. Here’s what’s happening in the week ahead:

PICK OF THE WEEK

“August Rush”: The world premiere of Glen Berger and Mark Mancina’s new musical adaptation of the 2007 film about an 11-year-old orphan who discovers his connection to music while on a search for his birth parents. It’s the first major project from Paramount Theatre’s New Works Development Program, and fulfills another step in the theatre’s “evolution into one of the nation’s preeminent regional theaters,” says artistic director Jim Corti, adding, “One of our biggest dreams is finally becoming a reality.” Young actors Jack McCarthy and Huxley Westemeier share the role of August Rush; John Doyle directs. Previews begin April 24, opens May 3; to June 2. Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena, Aurora, $36-$69; paramountaurora.com

MORE PREVIEWS, OPENINGS

“Exposed”: Leslie Jordan (Beverly Leslie on “Will & Grace”) presents his one-man show about his childhood and career. April 24-27. Chicago Theater Works, 1113 W. Belmont, $35, $50; chicagotheaterworks.com

“The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 3”: Dorothy, Rose, Blanche and Sophia are back with more adventures. Previews begin April 25, opens April 27; to Aug. 31. Hell in a Handbag Productions at Mary’s Attic, 5400 N. Clark, $27, $31; handbagproductions.org

“I’m Gonna Pray for You So Hard”: Halley Feiffer’s drama about an actress and her playwright father who dig into family history, artistic passion and unspoken fears over an evening while waiting for reviews to come in; directed by Cole von Glahn. Previews begin April 20, opens April 24; to May 18. First Floor Theater at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $25; firstfloortheatre.com

“Language Rooms”: Yussef El-Guindi’s drama looks at the question: When you’re an immigrant, can you ever truly be at home in a country ready to view you as an enemy? Directed by Kaiser Zaki Ahmed. Previews begin April 19, opens April 22; to May 18. Broken Nose Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee, pay-what-you-can; brokennosetheatre.com

“Making a Difference Dancing Rhythms”: M.A.D.D. Rhythms with a new work by Tristan Bruns, Starinah Dixon and Donnetta Jackton plus works from the company’s repertoire. April 20. Links Hall, 3111 N. Western, $15-$40; linkshall.org

“Me … Jane: The Dreams & Adventures of Young Jane Goodall”: Patrick McDonnell, Andy Mitton and Aaron Posner’s musical about conservationist and animal activist Jane Goodall. April 25. McAninich Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn; $14, $20; atthemac.org

“Rock of Ages”: A small-town girl meets a big-city rocker in the musical featuring songs by Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister and Whitesnake. Opens April 23; to April 28. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph, $20-$85; broadwayinchicago.com

“Sentimental Journey: A Story of Love and War”: Ross Lehman’s story of his parents, Ross and Katey Lehman, and their courtship, marriage and life together; directed by Mark Lococo. Previews begin April 23, opens April 26; to May 26. Citadel Theatre, 300 S. Waukegan, Lake Forest, $40, $45; citadeltheatre.org

“Too Heavy for Your Pocket”: Jireh Breon Holder’s drama about family, responsibility and progress at the height of the civil rights movement; directed by Ron OJ Parson. Previews begin April 24, opens May 1; to June 29. TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington; $40-$54; timelinetheatre.com