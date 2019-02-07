Curtain Call: ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ and more theater previews, openings Feb. 8-14

Hayley Burgess (as Clarice, from left), Angela Morris (as Maddy), Becca Savoy (as Sam) and Anne E. Thompson (as Sharlene) in "Twilight Bowl" directed by Erica Weiss at Goodman Theatre. | Cody Nieset

If it’s live theater you seek, we’ve got you covered. From comedy and drama to musicals and dance, Chicago area stages offer something for everyone. Here’s what’s happening in the week ahead:

PICK OF THE WEEK:

“Twilight Bowl”: Playwright Rebecca Gilman returns to the Goodman Theatre, where she is an artistic associate, to stage her ninth production. Set in a rural Wisconsin bowling alley, six young women facing adulthood must embrace the unknown and define their own version of success. The ensemble cast — Hayley Burgess, Heather Chrisler, Angela Morris, Becca Savoy, Mary Taylor and Anne E. Thompson — reprise their roles from the developmental production in the Goodman’s 2017 New Stages Festival. Erica Weiss, co-creator and executive producer of the upcoming CBS series “The Red Line,” directs. Previews begin Feb. 8, opens Feb. 19; to March 10. Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, $10-$45.

More previews/openings:

“Dear Evan Hansen”: The Tony Award-winning musical about a teenage boy who is given the chance to be somebody else and finally fit in. Previews begin Feb. 12, opens Feb. 13; to March 10. Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph, $85-$175.

“Anna Karenina”: The Joffrey Ballet’s world premiere collaboration with The Australian Ballet brings to life Tolstoy’s epic tale of forbidden love. Opens Feb. 13; to Feb. 24. Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress, $35-$199.

“The Abuelas”: Stephanie Alison Walker’s sequel to “The Madres” about an Argentine cellist living in Chicago whose life is upended by two strangers; directed by Ricardo Gutierrez. Previews begin Feb. 9, opens Feb. 15; to March 17. Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln, $20-$35.

“Act(s) of God”: Kareem Bandealy’s play about a family gathering for dinner who suddenly welcome a visitor of cosmic proportions; directed by Heidi Stillman. Previews begin Feb. 13, opens Feb. 22; to April 7. Lookingglass Theatre, Water Tower Water Works, 821 N. Michigan, $45-$75.

Ananya Dance Theatre: Performing choreographer Ananya Chatterjea’s “Shyamali.” Feb. 14-16. Dance Center of Columbia College Chicago, 1306 S. Michigan, $10-$30.

EPIC Showcase: Readings of plays by middle school and high school students that look at issues affecting youth. Feb. 9-10. Silk Road Rising, Historic Chicago Temple Building, 77 W. Washington, $13.

“FRIENDS! The Musical Parody”: New musical that lampoons the television show “Friends” and the wacky misadventures of its 20-something pals. Previews begin Feb. 12, opens Feb. 15; to March 3. Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut, $35-$72.

“Frindle”: An adaptation of Andrew Clements children’s book about a young boy on a mission to invent new words. Opens Feb. 12; to Feb. 22. Griffin Theatre at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights, $12-$14.

“The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes — The Valentine Edition”: David Cerda’s latest senior adventure has Dorothy looking for a date to the Sadie Hawkins dance; directed by Jon Martinez. Previews begin Feb. 8, opens Feb. 10; to March 10. Hell in a Handbag Productions at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont, $27- $31.

“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change”: A performance of Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts musical recalibrates the show’s series of vignettes to instead focus on themes of love and relationships with an LGBTQ twist. Feb. 9. Chicago Theatre Workshop at Center on Halsted, 3656 N. Halsted, $45.

“Junie B. Jones, The Musical”: Marcie Heisler and Zina Goldrich’s adaptation of Barbara Park’s children’s books about the happenings in the life of a first-grader; directed by Gregg Dennhardt. Opens Feb. 9; to Feb. 17. Citadel Theatre, Gorton Community Center, 400 E. Illinois, Lake Forest, $15.

“Million Dollar Quartet”: Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrix’s musical that imagines a meeting between Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins at Sun Studios; directed by Daryl Brooks. Previews begin Feb. 14, opens Feb. 17; to March 24. Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge, Munster, Ind., $42-$46.

“Requiem for a Heavyweight”: Rob Serling’s drama about a punch-drunk fighter on the fast road to oblivion; directed by John Mossman. Previews begin Feb. 13, opens Feb. 17; to March 31. The Artistic Home, 1376 W. Grand, $34.

“Seussical”: Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty’s musical based on the stories of Dr. Seuss; directed by William Carlos Angulo. Previews begin Feb. 8, opens Feb. 16; to March 31. Marriott Theatre for Young Audiences, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire, $18.23.

“The Soccer Player in the Closet”: After the death of a top-ranked online soccer player who hasn’t left his apartment in years, his friends uncover painful secrets about themselves and their friend. Previews begin Feb. 11, opens Feb. 14, to March 10. Nothing Without a Company at Christy Webber Landscapes, 2900 W. Ferdinand, $25-$30.

“The World Inside of Me”: An interactive experience, part art and part science, showcasing the creative abilities of young children. Opens Feb. 9; to March 3. Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine; $35.

Mary Houlihan is a local freelance writer.