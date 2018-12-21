‘Ella Fitzgerald Christmas’ among cool things to do in Chicago, Dec. 21-27

DEE ALEXANDER & THE CHICAGO JAZZ ORCHESTRA

What: Jazz vocalist Dee Alexander and the Chicago Jazz Orchestra present ELLAbration, a set of Ella Fitzgerald’s favorite holiday tunes (“O Holy Night,” “Silent Night,” “Joy to the World”) plus a performance of Duke Ellington and Bill Strayhorn’s jazz interpretation of “The Nutcracker.”

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21

Where: Studebaker Theater, Fine Arts Building, 410 S. Michigan

Tickets: $35-$45

‘AMERICAN GIRL LIVE’

What: The new musical “American Girl Live” is inspired by the ever so popular American Girl doll series. It features original songs and a story about girls at sleepover camp who each come to a better understanding of the timeless lessons of their favorite dolls.

When: Dec. 21-23

Where: North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie, Skokie

Tickets: $37-$47

WINTER SOLSTICE CONCERTS

What: Hamid Drake and Michael Zerang present their 29th annual concert series with three consecutive sunrise shows. Since 1990, the two percussionists have celebrated the year’s longest night with an uplifting program that begins in candlelight and ends with the morning sunrise.

When: 6 a.m. Dec. 21-23

Where: Links Hall, 3111 N. Western

Tickets: $29-$40.

‘INTO THE WOODS’

What: Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical “Into the Woods” is the holiday offering at Music Theater Works. The witty story intertwines plots of Brothers Grimm fairy tales that explore the consequences of wishing for what you don’t have. The Tony Award-winning score includes “Children Will Listen,” “Giants in the Sky,” and “No One Is Alone.” Rudy Hogenmiller directs.

When: Dec. 22-31

Where: Cahn Auditorium, 600 Emerson, Evanston

Tickets: $34-$96

‘BURNING BLUEBEARD’

What: Since its premiere in 2011, “Burning Bluebeard,” a tale inspired by Chicago’s 1903 Iroquois Theatre fire, has been a holiday favorite. Written by Jay Torrence and directed by Halena Kays, it’s the story of six singed clowns who emerge from history in hopes of performing their Christmas pantomime which was interrupted by the tragic fire that killed 600 audience members on Dec. 30, 1903. With music, clowning, tumbling, acrobatics and dance, the ensemble searches for a happy ending and finds the poetic side of this tragedy.

When: Dec. 26-Dec. 31

Where: The Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland

Tickets: $35

BLACKFOOT GYPSIES

What: Live shows by the Nashville-based powerhouse quartet The Blackfoot Gypsies are guaranteed to be an evening of raucous fun. The musicians fuse their influences — swamp blues, hillbilly funk and homegrown punk — into a soulful energy that can’t be stopped.

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 21-22

Where: Tonic Room, 2447 N. Halsted

Tickets: $12-$15

LIVE-ACTION DISNEY FEST

What: The Music Box Theatre presents a mini-festival — Live-Action Disney — featuring screenings of films from the Disney vault: “Bedknobs and Broomsticks,” “Return to Oz,” “Newsies,” “Heavyweights,” “Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey” and “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.”

When: Dec. 26 to Jan. 3

Where: Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport

Tickets: $7-$11

‘SHEN YUN’

What: Through music and dance, Shen Yun weaves a tapestry of ancient legends and heroic tales on a journey through 5,000 years of Chinese culture. The performance features classically trained dancers, an orchestra that blends East and West, and high-tech backdrops.

When: Dec. 27-30

Where: Civic Opera House, 20 N. Wacker

Tickets: $80-$200