Have fun in Chicago this weekend — Nov. 23-25

‘THE BOOK OF MORMON’

WHAT: If that’s a doorbell you hear, it’s a safe bet “The Book of Mormon,” the nine-time Tony Award-winning musical about a pair of mismatched missionaries sent halfway across the world to spread The Good Word, is back in Chicago. You don’t want to miss the show The New York Times called “the best musical of this century.”

WHEN: Nov. 20-Dec. 2

WHERE: Oriental Theatre, 24 W. Randolph

COST: Tickets, $45-$125

‘WOMEN OF MAGIC’

WHAT: When the Chicago Magic Lounge opened, one of its goals was to feature more women magicians and to encourage more women to become part of the community (estimates report only 5 to 10 percent of professional magicians are women). Spotlight: “Women in Magic” does just that by featuring a roster of women headlined by Jade, the first woman to win the International Brotherhood of Magicians’ Gold Medal of Magic. Also featured are the comedy magic of Carisa Hendrix (aka Lucy Darling) and the slight-of-hand of Alba. A lineup of table magicians also will be working their magic.

WHEN: Nov. 29-Dec. 1

WHERE: Chicago Magic Lounge, 5050 N. Clark

COST: Tickets, $39.50-$54.50

SOUL SPECTACULAR: A TRIBUTE TO ARETHA & THE CLASSIC SOUL ERA

WHAT: The classic R&B revue is reborn with Soul Spectacular: A Tribute to Aretha & the Classic Soul Era. The evening features a roster of the city’s best young singers all paying tribute to the Queen of Soul. They are backed by the funky rhythm section Julie Nichols & the Epic Sound.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Nov. 24

WHERE: Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln

COST: Tickets, $15 in advance, $18 at door

And the Windy City Soul Club celebrates its 10-year anniversary at 8:30 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Empty Bottle, 1035 N. Western. DJs spin classics and deep cuts for a soul shakin’ dance party. Tickets: $5.

POKEY LAFARGE

WHAT: Loving a music style of the past doesn’t mean you can’t bring it into the here and now. St. Louis-based musician Pokey LaFarge has wound his career around this idea via his distinctive vocal style, fresh take on classic styles (early jazz, ragtime, folk) and lyrics that connect to current issues. In this solo show, he’ll perform tunes new and old from his growing songbook.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Nov. 27

WHERE: City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph

COST: Tickets, $28-$35

‘THE BOOK OF MERMAN’

WHAT: Leo Schwartz and DC Cathro’s musical comedy, “The Book of Merman,” takes the premise of the popular Broadway musical to a new dimension as two Mormon missionaries knock on iconic actress Ethel Merman’s door. Hilarity ensues as the diva takes the duo on a journey of self-discovery via comedic songs, power ballads and a mash-up of standards. Nicole Frydman, Michael Idalski and Sam Massey star; Cathro directs. Staged by Flying Elephant Productions at Stage 773.

WHEN: Nov. 24, 2018-Jan. 6, 2019

WHERE: Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont

COST: Tickets, $40

‘SOUTH SIDE STORIES —THE ART AND INFLUENCE OF DR. MARGARET T. BURROUGHS’

WHAT: “South Side Stories—The Art and Influence of Dr. Margaret T. Burroughs” looks at the life and legacy of the artist and activist who co-founded the DuSable Museum of African-American History and who was also instrumental in creating the South Side Community Art Center. The exhibit focuses on the entirety of her life’s work, inside and outside of the studio, and how this legacy continues to influence cultural thought and artistic practice.

WHEN: Through March 4, 2019

WHERE: DuSable Museum, 740 E. 56th Place

COST: Admission, $3-$10

BOBBY RUSH

WHAT: Fresh from his first-ever Grammy Award win, for best traditional blues album for “Porcupine Meat,” legendary bluesman Bobby Rush headlines Buddy Guy’s Legends Friday night. The 85-year-old Rush is renowned for combining funk-infused blues with R&B and soul. Louisiana Al opens.

WHEN: 9 p.m. Nov. 23

WHERE: Buddy Guy’s Legends, 700 S. Wabash

COST: Tickets, $20