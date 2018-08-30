Have fun in Chicago this weekend! Aug. 31-Sept. 2

Jay Kay of Jamiroquai (pictured at Coachella on Friday, April 20, 2018) is on the bill at this weekend's North Coast Music Festival in Chicago. | Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Looking for fun things to do in Chicago this weekend? We’ve got you covered with this selection of events in the city and suburbs:

DEREK BROWN JAZZ

WHAT: Saxophone innovator Derek Brown, known for his “beatbox sax” style, kicks off his FiftyFifty Tour at Andy’s Jazz Club. Brown, a one-man band with only a sax, is on a mission to perform at least one show in each state over the next nine months.

WHEN: Aug. 31-Sept. 1

WHERE: Andy’s Jazz Club, 11 E. Hubbard

COST: $15

AFRICAN FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

WHAT: Head over to Washington Park for the 29th annual celebration presented by African International House. The park will come alive with a simulated African village featuring drumming, collectible artifacts and textiles, health and wellness programs, a food court and more. Performers include Shaggy, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 Band, Keyshia Cole and Twista.

WHEN: Aug. 31-Sept. 3

WHERE: Washington Park, 5500 S. Cottage Grove

COST: $5-$40

NORTH COAST MUSIC FESTIVAL

WHAT: Jamiroquai, Axwell & Ingrosso, Vulfpeck, Miguel, The Revivalists, Yellow Claw, DJ Snake, RL Grime, Gramatik and Snails are among the dozens of bands at the 9th annual music festival in Union Park.

WHEN: Aug. 31-Sept. 2

WHERE: Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph

COST: $70-$125

MUCCA PAZZA

WHAT: It’s safe to say Mucca Pazza is Chicago’s only non-school marching band. The colorful performers — aficionados who can’t quite let the experience go — dress in an array of hats and uniforms left over from their school days. There are even cheerleaders! The mobile orchestra (yes it’s hard to contain them) takes over Evanston’s Space this weekend. Ponds & Fleshman are also on the bill.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Sept. 1

WHERE: Space, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston

COST: $15-$25

CHICAGO FRINGE FESTIVAL

WHAT: A performance smorgasbord! Everything from theater, dance, puppetry, stand-up comedy, spoken word and more is featured — uncensored — via 24 shows/100 performances right in the heart of Jefferson Park.

WHEN: August 31 – Sept. 3

WHERE: The Gift Theatre, 4802 Milwaukee; The Playhouse at Jefferson Park, 4766 N. Milwaukee; Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence; Congregational Church of Jefferson Park, 5320 W. Giddings

COST: Prices vary; festival website

B-52s AND CULTURE CLUB & TOM BAILEY

WHAT: All the hits, all the glitz, from the bands who helped define American new wave in the ’70s and ’80s.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Sept. 1

WHERE: Ravinia Festival, Lake-Cook and Green Bay Roads, Highland Park

COST: $27-$115

PATSY CLINE TRIBUTE

WHAT: Singer-songwriter-storyteller Katie Deal brings country music legend Patsy Cline to life in “Sweet Dreams of You” for two performances at the Marriott Theatre. Deal has toured nationally in “A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline” and has also performed in “Always, Patsy Cline.”

WHEN: 1 and 5 p.m. Sept. 2

WHERE: Marriott Theatre Lincolnshire, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire

COST: $50

More Sun-Times Guides to fun things to do

Feel like exploring a new neighborhood this weekend? Check out “The Grid,” a series of Sun-Times neighborhood guides that have the scoop on where to eat, drink and shop. If a farmer’s market is more your speed, check out our Sun-Times 2018 Farmers Market Guide.