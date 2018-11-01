Have fun in Chicago this weekend, Nov. 2-4

Utagawa Toyokuni., a painting from One Hundred Looks of Various Women, 1816, is featured in "Painting the Floating World: Ukiyo-e Masterpieces from the Weston Collection" at the Art Institute. | The Weston Collection/Courtesy Art Institute of Chicago

“’Twas the Night Before Christmas”

WHAT: Ken Ludwig’s modern take on the classic Christmas tale unfolds as a modern mystery in a co-production by Broadway in Chicago and Emerald City Theatre. Go on a playful polar odyssey with Emily and her best friend Amos the mouse as they search for Santa’s missing Naughty or Nice List. It’s slapstick holiday fare for all ages.

WHEN: Preview Nov. 3, opens Nov. 4. The show runs through Dec. 30

WHERE: Emerald City Theatre at Broadway Playhouse, Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut

COST: Tickets, $12-$29

INFO: broadwayinchicago.com

RED BULL MUSIC FESTIVAL CHICAGO

WHAT: It’s all about rap and R&B for opening night of the fest. The lineup includes: Nas, Pusha T, Valle, Teyana Tayor and Sheck Wes.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Nov. 3

WHERE: Wintrust Arena, McCormick Square, 200 E. Cermak

COST: Tickets, $20-$50

INFO: ticketmaster.com

NEO-FUTURISTS’ ‘PORTRAITS OF A PRESIDENT’

WHAT: Over at The Neo-Futurists there is a narrow hallway filled with unique artist portraits of all the American presidents from George to Barack. Now it’s time for our latest leader, Donald Trump, to join the Hall of Presidents. The festivities begin during “Trump’s Mug: Portraits of the President,” a special evening of performance and art, as the Neo-Futurists reveal the work of four artists commissioned to make their own unique version of a presidential portrait. Through Dec. 2, audiences will vote to choose the winner.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3

WHERE: 5152 N. Ashland

COST: Tickets, $15

INFO: neofuturists.org

‘The Other Side of the World’

WHAT: Cinema buffs take note: The film that was to be Orson Welles comeback 42 years ago and was left unfinished after his death gets two 35mm screenings this weekenfd. After recent herculean efforts to get the film finished (100 hours of footage had to be sorted), “The Other Side of the World,” tells the story of a famed filmmaker (John Huston) who returns to Hollywood after years of self-exile with plans for a comeback movie. Robert Random and Peter Bogdanovich also star.

WHEN: 11 a.m. Nov. 3-4

WHERE: Music Box Thatre, 3733 N. Southport

COST: Tickets, $11

INFO: musicboxtheatre.com

UKIYO-E MASTERPIECES

WHAT: In 17th century Japan, the entertainment districts of large cities are where ukiyo (the “floating world”) was born. Here the attractions included brothels, kabuki theater and seasonal festivities. Artists of the time captured this world in paintings called ukiyo-e. Over the past 25 years, Roger Weston assembled a comprehensive collection of these one-of-a-kind paintings which are now on display in “Painting the Floating World: Ukiyo-e Masterpieces from the Weston Collection.”

WHEN: Nov. 4, 2018 -Jan. 27, 2019

WHERE: Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan

COST: Admission, $14-$25

INFO: artic.edu

DUSTBOWL REVIVAL

WHAT: The 8-piece band first gained notice for its freewheeling and vibrant mix of folk, bluegrass, blues, Dixieland and gospel. Nine years in and realizing they’d outgrown their retro roots, they’ve now added soul, funk and roots-infused rock for an even more exhilarating sound. Alt-country artist Lindi Ortega (whose vocals are reminiscent of Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris) co-headlines.

WHEN: 7 p.m. Nov. 4

WHERE: Space, 1245 Chicago, Evanston

COST: Tickets: $20-$30

INFO: evanstonspace.com

MONSTER JAM

WHAT: It’s billed as the “most action-packed live event on four wheels where world class drivers compete in front of capacity crowds around the globe.” All your favorite drivers and “Monsters trucks” including El Toro Loco, Earth Shaker and Monser Mutt Dalmation, among others, will be on hand for this high-octane entertainment/competition combo. A pre-show Pit Party is also on the bill.

WHEN: Nov. 2-4

WHERE: Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim, Rosemont

COST: Prices/show times vary

INFO: monsterjam.com

ART DAVIS IN CONCERT

WHAT: The North Central College Jazz Series features the nine members of the College’s highly esteemed Jazz Studies program in various combos. On this night, jazz trumpeter Davis will be joined by saxophonist Mitch Paliga, trombonist Tim Coffman, pianist Chris White, bassist Kelly Sill and drummer Jack Mouse.

WHEN: 8 p.m. Nov. 2

WHERE: Madden Theatre, Wentz Fine Arts Center, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville

COST: $17-$22 (includes post-concert Q&A)

INFO: northcentralcollege.edu

Want more things to do this weekend? Check out these Sun-Times Guides: