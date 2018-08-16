Looking for fun things to do in Chicago this weekend? We’ve got you covered with this selection of events in the city, suburbs and downstate Illinois. Our top suggestions include:
- The final weekend of the Illinois State Fair
- Comic Whitney Cummings at the Chicago Improv in Schaumburg
- The Grant Park Musical Festival’s season-closing performances
- Pilsen Fest
All this and much more in this week’s “Have Fun in Chicago” guide:
-
Friday, August 17
WHAT: Celebrate the state of Illinois at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.
The 2018 Illinois State Fair continues through August 19. As with previous years, this year’s fair includes a wide variety of entertainment and official events, such as motor racing, adorable piglet parades and hundreds of food vendors and merchants. Plenty of fun for people of all ages.
WHEN: Daily until Aug. 19, 2018; 7 a.m. to midnight
WHERE: Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Ill. Also: Map of the fair grounds.
COST: adults, $10 (discount day on Aug. 19); children under 12, free; seniors over 60, $3; parking $5/day
MORE INFO: Illinois State Fair
WHAT: Have a few laughs with Whitney Cummings
Actress, writer and comedian Whitney Cummings is best known for appearing in the lead role in NBC’s “Whitney,” for co-creating the CBS series “2 Broke Girls” and as executive producer for the ABC revival of Rosanne, and she has also directed the 2017 film “The Female Brain.” Cummings has previously performed in stand-up specials for HBO and Comedy Central. She will be performing two shows each night on Friday and Saturday this weekend in Schaumburg.
WHEN: Friday, August 17, 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.; and Saturday, August 18, 7 & 9:15 p.m.
WHERE: Chicago Improv, Schaumburg, Illinois
COST: $33
MORE INFO: Whitney Cummings, Chicago Improv
-
Saturday, August 18
WHAT: Enjoy world-class dance and help support a worthy cause at Dance for Life Chicago.
Dance For Life Chicago is an annual event bringing together some of Chicago’s most prominent dance companies for a special evening of performances. The celebration is a fundraiser for the Dancer’s Fund, which supports those afflicted by AIDS/HIV and other health issues. This year’s lineup includes Giordano Dance Chicago, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and The Joffrey Ballet, Hanna Brictson and Dancers, Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre, Chicago Dance Crash and Nomi Dance Company, and a work choreographed by Randy Duncan.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Auditorium Theatre at 50 E Congress
COST: $15-$75 (dance performance only; gala tickets, $300-$650)
MORE INFO:chicagodancersunited.org
WHAT: The Grant Park Orchestra final summer season performances
This year’s season of the Grant Park Music Festival will conclude with a performance of Antonin Dvorák’s “The Water Goblin” and Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana,” with Carlos Kalmar, principal conductor, joined by Benjamin Rivera as guest chorus director; Claire De Sevigne, soprano; Michael Maniaci, counter tenor; James Westman, baritone.
WHEN: Friday, August 17, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, August 18, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Jay Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph
COST: Lawn seating, FREE. Reserved seats start at $26.
MORE INFO: Grant Park Musical Festival
-
Sunday, August 19
WHAT: The Pilsen neighborhood hosts street festival
The festival showcases the diversity and cultural heritage of the Chicago’s Pilsen community. A litany of Mexican-American artists, musicians, painters, chefs, mixologists will be featured.
WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 18 and Sunday, Aug. 19, noon – 10 p.m.
WHERE: 18th St. and Blue Island
COST: $5
MORE INFO: Pilsen Fest
Other suggestions:
- The Chicago Air and Water Show is this weekend at North Avenue Beach.
- After a troubled start, Drake and the Migos began the “Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour” this week. They’ll be at the United Center on Friday and Saturday. (Sunday’s concert in Chicago has been cancelled.) Friday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m.; Ticketmaster
- Have you ever been a helicopter tour of Chicago? The Chicago Helicopter Experience offers stunning views of the city skyline from a rare perspective. Check out our story about Mike Jensen, chief pilot. Day tours, $158/person
Other Sun-Times guides:
- Looking for something a bit cheaper (or even free)? Check out this weekend’s guide to free and cheap things to do in Chicago.
- Need to plan ahead for the summer? Check out the Sun-Times’ 2018 Summer Guide with all the best things to do in Chicago
- If none of this strikes your fancy, why not check out what you can do at your local farmers market with our Sun-Times 2018 Farmers Market Guide?