Free and cheap things to do in Chicago this weekend: Oct. 12-14

The way things have been going this week, it could feel like summer or winter this weekend, but don’t let that stop you from enjoying it!

If it’s cool and crisp, you might want to warm up at the Chicago Campfire Fest, make s’mores and listen to professional ghost stories. Or check out Jack’s Pumpkin Nights, which boasts Chicago’s largest corn maze.

Want to explore indoors? One of the most highly anticipated events of the weekend is Open House Chicago. The festival opens up over 250 of the city’s iconic buildings to the public. Check it out and explore a new neighborhood, while you’re at it!

Open House Chicago – Free

What: Go inside all the buildings you’ve always wanted to check out as they become open to the public for Open House Chicago, a free public festival that features over 250 architectural treasures in 33 Chicago neighborhoods.

When: Saturday, Sunday.

Where: Over 250 locations will be made open to the public.

Chicago VeganMania – Free

What: Vegan cooking demos, music and plenty of food are all promised during VeganMania.

When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Broadway Armory, 5917 North Broadway Street, Chicago.

Chicago Campfire Fest – $10

What: Here’s something fun for the whole family! The Chicago Campfire Fest features ghost stories, fire performers, s’mores, music, and of course, real camp fires.

When: Saturday.

Where: Chase Park, 4701 N Ashland Ave, Chicago.

Jack’s Pumpkin Nights – $25

What: Chicago’s largest corn maze and pumpkin lights displays makes the Jack’s Pumpkin Nights Pop-Up a fun night among friends.

When: Open until November 4.

Where: 1467 North Elston Ave, Chicago.

