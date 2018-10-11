It’s almost the weekend so time to start making plans. Here are some fun suggestions for things to do in Chicago.
The Midnight Circus
WHAT: This is one of your last chances to see the Midnight Circus perform this season. There are just two weekends left in the 9-week tour including Oct 12-14 and Oct 19-21. The Midnight Circus is a local group of performers who set up a big top tent in various Chicago parks each summer as part of the city’s “Night Out in the Parks” performance series.
WHEN: October 12-14, various times
WHERE: Oriole Park, 5430 N. Olcott
COST: Tickets are $22 and available here.
MORE INFO: Check the Midnight Circus website.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
WHAT: Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tells the story of Willy Wonka’s amazing candy factory with plenty of song and dance. This version of the story is recommended for children 6 and older.
WHEN: Now through October 21st
WHERE: Oriental Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St.
COST: Tickets start at $22 plus fees
MORE INFO: Check the Broadway in Chicago website for more information.
Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor’s Book Talk
WHAT: U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor will be in Chicago to talk about her two new children’s books, Turning Pages: My Life Story and The Beloved World of Sonia Sotomayor.
WHEN: Friday, October 12th at 6:30pm
WHERE: In the Winter Garden of The Chicago Public Library’s Harold Washington Library Center, 400 S. State Street.
COST: Free admission; seating is first-come, first-served
MORE INFO: Check the CPL Facebook Event page
Legacy Walk Dedication
WHAT: The final two plaques honoring LGBTQ heroes will be added to the outdoor museum known as the Legacy Walk in Chicago’s Boystown neighborhood. The honorees are Marsha P. Johnson, a legendary draq queen who played a role in the Stonewall uprising of 1969 and Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The Legacy Project has been installing memorial plaques on the LGBTQ rainbow pylons along North Halsted Street since 2012.
WHEN: Saturday, October 13th. 1pm -5pm. The dedication begins at 2pm.
WHERE: North Halsted Street between Aldine and Waveland
COST: The dedication ceremony is free to the public. The pre-ceremony reception is $10 and the Sidetrack Bar celebration is $75
MORE INFO: Check the Legacy Project Facebook page for more details.
Want more things to do this weekend? Check out these Sun-Times Guides:
- The Grid: Our Sun-Times neighborhood series by Ji Suk Yi with the scoop on things to do including where to eat, drink and shop.
- Free and cheap things to do in Chicago: The Sun-Times weekly guide to free, fun stuff to do
- Sun-Times 2018 Farmers Market Guide: Everything you need to know about city and suburban farmers markets