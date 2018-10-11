Have fun in Chicago this weekend, Oct 12-14

This Midnight Circus has five performances in Oriole Park this weekend. | Photo by Laura Collins Britton

It’s almost the weekend so time to start making plans. Here are some fun suggestions for things to do in Chicago.

The Midnight Circus

WHAT: This is one of your last chances to see the Midnight Circus perform this season. There are just two weekends left in the 9-week tour including Oct 12-14 and Oct 19-21. The Midnight Circus is a local group of performers who set up a big top tent in various Chicago parks each summer as part of the city’s “Night Out in the Parks” performance series.

WHEN: October 12-14, various times

WHERE: Oriole Park, 5430 N. Olcott

COST: Tickets are $22 and available here.

MORE INFO: Check the Midnight Circus website.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

WHAT: Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tells the story of Willy Wonka’s amazing candy factory with plenty of song and dance. This version of the story is recommended for children 6 and older.

WHEN: Now through October 21st

WHERE: Oriental Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St.

COST: Tickets start at $22 plus fees

MORE INFO: Check the Broadway in Chicago website for more information.

Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor’s Book Talk

WHAT: U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor will be in Chicago to talk about her two new children’s books, Turning Pages: My Life Story and The Beloved World of Sonia Sotomayor.

WHEN: Friday, October 12th at 6:30pm

WHERE: In the Winter Garden of The Chicago Public Library’s Harold Washington Library Center, 400 S. State Street.

COST: Free admission; seating is first-come, first-served

MORE INFO: Check the CPL Facebook Event page

Legacy Walk Dedication

WHAT: The final two plaques honoring LGBTQ heroes will be added to the outdoor museum known as the Legacy Walk in Chicago’s Boystown neighborhood. The honorees are Marsha P. Johnson, a legendary draq queen who played a role in the Stonewall uprising of 1969 and Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The Legacy Project has been installing memorial plaques on the LGBTQ rainbow pylons along North Halsted Street since 2012.

WHEN: Saturday, October 13th. 1pm -5pm. The dedication begins at 2pm.

WHERE: North Halsted Street between Aldine and Waveland

COST: The dedication ceremony is free to the public. The pre-ceremony reception is $10 and the Sidetrack Bar celebration is $75

MORE INFO: Check the Legacy Project Facebook page for more details.

