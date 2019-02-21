The Mix: ‘Giselle,’ Celebrating David Bowie & more cool things to do Feb. 22-28

Laurie Simmons, Orange Hair/Snow/Close Up, 2014. Simmons' work is featured in a new retrospective at the MCA. | © Laurie Simmons, courtesy of the artist and Salon 94

Looking for something to do in the coming week? Here are some suggestions to consider when it comes to music, theater, dance and more:

ART: “Laurie Simmons” Big Camera/Little Camera”

The exhibit “Laurie Simmons: Big Camera/Little Camera” is a comprehensive look at the career of the New York-based photographer and her exploration of archetypal female gender roles. Simmons, the mother of actress/writer Lena Dunham, is known for using props and dolls as stand-ins for people and places. Included in the exhibit are her iconic photographs, sculptures and films as well as props including those used to create the dollhouse imagery. Feb. 23-May 5 at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago. Admission: $15.

DANCE: “Giselle”

Choreographer Akram Khan reimagines the great romantic ballet “Giselle,” a story of love, betrayal and redemption. Commissioned by the English National Ballet, the 2016 work is a fusion of contemporary dance and the Indian classical dance form kathak. Loosely based on the 1841 classic, Khan’s version is a modern-day tale of struggling migrant workers. The North American premiere of “Giselle” is performed by The English National Ballet for four performances Feb. 28-March 2 at the Harris Theatre, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $35-$155.

MOVIES: Chicago Irish Film Festival

The 20th edition of the Chicago Irish Film Festival takes place Feb. 28-March 3. Opening night features a screening of “Shelter Me: Apollo House,” Zahara Moufid’s film about the homeless crisis in Ireland, followed by a Q&A with the film’s executive producer Jim Sheridan (“My Left Foot,” “In America”). The nearly 20 films that fill out the festival give audiences a window into the color and complexity of Irish life. Screenings are at Theater on the Lake, Fullerton and Lake Shore Dr.; Logan Theatre, 2646 N. Milwaukee and Gallery Theatre, 1112 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $5-$40. For a complete schedule, visit chicagoirishfilmfestival.com.

THEATER: New Faces Sing Broadway

The next generation of musical theater performers shine in New Faces Sing Broadway 1941. Matt Crowle, currently starring in Porchlight Music Theatre’s “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder,” hosts an evening of tunes from shows staged in 1941 including “Lady in the Dark,” “Pal Joey,” “Cabin in the Sky” and more. Performers include Joshua Bishop, Laura Brennan, Ann Delaney, Nicole Michelle Haskins, Adam LaSalle, Marvin Malone II, William Marquez, Juwon Tyrei Perry, Tyler Symone, William Marquez, Sam Shankman and Larissa White. At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26, Space, 1245 Chicago, Evanston, $35; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27, The Arts Club of Chicago, 201 E. Ontario. Tickets: $55.

MUSIC: “The Origins of Love: The Songs & Stories of Hedwig”

Tony Award-winning performer John Cameron Mitchell performs “The Origins of Love: The Songs & Stories of Hedwig.” Mitchell, co-creator of the groundbreaking rock musical “Hedwig & the Angry Inch,” digs into his history for this look at 20 years of Hedwig. He also performs songs from his narrative musical podcast “Anthem,” which pairs a new songwriter and storyteller for each episode. At 8 p.m. Feb. 22, Athenaeum Theatre, 2936 N. Southport. Tickets: $67.

MUSIC: Allison Miller

Drummer and composer Allison Miller tours behind her new album “Glitter Wolf,” a batch of original songs that continues her interest in cinematic arrangements filled with a propulsive energy. Miller performs with her band Boom Tic Boom featuring violinist Jenny Scheinman, cornet player Kirk Knuffke, clarinetist Ben Goldberg, bassist Stephan Crump and pianist Myra Melford. At 9 p.m. Feb. 22 and 8 p.m. Feb. 23, Green Mill, 4802 N. Broadway. Tickets: $15. Visit greenmilljazz.com.

MUSIC: A Bowie Celebration

Alumni from David Bowie’s bands take part in A Bowie Celebration, a musical tribute to the iconic performer and his equally iconic songs. Anchored by longtime band member Mike Garson, the group also features guitarist Earl Slick, bassist Carmine Rojas, multi-instrumentalist Lee John and vocalists Bernard Fowler and Corey Glover. At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Vic Theatre, 3145 N. Sheffield. Tickets: $36 – $50. Visit jamusa.com.

MUSIC: Zach Condon & Beirut

The orchestral indie rock of Beirut blends beautifully with frontman Zach Condon’s love of world music sounds. The songs on the band’s new album “Gallipoli” are filled with haunting images and beautiful melodies that suggest both tragedy and hope. Ecuadorian-American musician Helado Negro (aka Roberto Carlos Lange) and his dreamy synth-pop open the show. At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine. Tickets: $42. Visit jamusa.com.

Mary Houlihan is a local freelance writer.