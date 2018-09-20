Have fun in Chicago this weekend! Sept 21-24

Behind the scenes at the MSI is one of the fun things to do in Chicago this weekend. | Provided

Looking for fun things to do in Chicago this weekend? We’ve got you covered with this selection of events in the city and suburbs:

Comedian Andy Borowitz

WHAT: Humorist and New Yorker writer Andy Borowitz brings his “Make America Not Embarrassing Again Tour” to Chicago. You can expect a bit of stand-up plus storytelling and conversation, much of it commentary on today’s headlines.

WHEN: Friday, Sept 21st at 7:30 p,m.

WHERE: The Chicago Theatre, 175 N State St.

COST: Tickets $39-128.50 via ticketmaster.com.

MORE INFO: The Chicago Theatre website

After-Hours at the Museum of Science and Industry

WHAT: Go behind the scenes of the MSI’s newest exhibit about Pixar the animation studio. Guests will see the new Pixar film “Bao” and meet the director, Domee Shi, the first woman to direct a Pixar short. This is an over 21 event.

WHEN: Friday, Sept 21st from 7-11 p.m.

WHERE: The Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S Lake Shore Dr

COST: $40 Tickets only available on-line. (no tickets sold at the door)

MORE INFO: MSI website

Writer Samantha Irby headlines Lit Crawl 2018

WHAT: Organized by the Neo-Futurists and LitQuake Foundation, Lit Crawl Chicago 2018 features a series of events at nine different venues. The headliner event features a reading by humor writer and essayist Samantha Irby.

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 22 from 3-11 p.m. (The Irby event is at 9pm)

WHERE: Various locations throughout Andersonville and Edgewater. The Samantha Irby event is at the Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 1650 W. Foster.

COST: Free for all events except the Irby reading which is $25.

MORE INFO: For a complete schedule, visit litcrawlchicago.com.

Reeling Film Fest

WHAT: LGBTQ-focused feature films, documentaries and experimental shorts can be found at Reeling: The Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival. Among the films are the biopic “Mapplethorpe” starring Matt Smith (“Dr. Who,” “The Crown”), the offbeat “Wild Night with Emily,” starring Molly Shannon as Emily Dickinson, and “Studio 54,” a history of the infamous ’70s club.

WHEN: The festival runs Sept. 20-30

WHERE: Landmark Century Centre Cinema, 2828 N Clark and Chicago Filmmakers, 5720 N Ridge

COST: Tickets: $8-$45.

MORE INFO: reelingfilmfestival.org

