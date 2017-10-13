Today at the Chicago International Film Festival: ‘Faces Places’

Agnes Varda, the 89-year old icon of the French New Wave, goes on the road with JR, a 33-year-old Paris photographer driving a van with a built-in portrait studio. (That was his 70-foot-tall photo of a Mexican toddler peering over a border fence.) Their stops include a goat farm, a chemical factory, a container dock and a Normandy beach where a German bunker lays in ruins. They paste up their outsize black-and-white photographs of local residents in unlikely places. A giant close-up of Varda’s own eyes covers the side of a railway tanker — to see faraway things for her. Varda’s wordplay and a self-aware style yield a bevy of lovely encounters. Except for a non-visit with a better-known New Waver, that jerk Jean-Luc Godard. 5:30 p.m. Oct. 13; 2:45 p.m. Oct. 14.

The Chicago International Film Festival continues through Oct. 26 at AMC River East 21, 322 E. Illinois.