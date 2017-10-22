Today at the Chicago International Film Festival: ‘The Endless’

Co-directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead play brothers Justin and Aaron. Neither is fulfilled in their marginal careers in the cleaning business. A tape in an outdated format comes in the mail. A very high angle shot in the video is a clue of something very weird over their heads. The brothers return to the rural California cult or commune where they spent part of their youth as orphans. At heart the film turns on a familiar dynamic: friction between an older and a younger sibling. But the sci-fi envelope of “The Endless” comes into focus with disquieting clarity. Check out all the ironic ways the brothers share their growing concern: “I don’t want to sound `culty’ but…” The key is locked in a shed full of films and videos. 3:15 p.m. Oct 22.

The Chicago International Film Festival continues through Oct. 26 at AMC River East 21, 322 E. Illinois.