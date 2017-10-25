Today at the Chicago International Film Festival: ‘The Line’

Set on the Slovak-Ukrainian border in 2007 six months prior to new walls being built, “The Line” is a crime family saga evoking American classics like “The Godfather.” Instead of multi-ethnic turf friction, this Slovakia/Ukraine/Czech Republic co-production delivers multi-national deals and hits among smugglers. A three-generation gang transporting Afghans, booze and cigarettes balks at hauling drugs. Director Peter Bebjak and screenwriter Peter Balko ably blend an outlaw family tale with a cynical take on the globalist economy. Winner of an art direction award from the festival, “The Line” is Slovakia’s entry for the best foreign language film at the 90th Academy Awards. Its Aug. 3 opening weekend broke a box office record. 8 p.m. Oct. 25.

The Chicago International Film Festival continues through Thursday at AMC River East 21, 322 E. Illinois.