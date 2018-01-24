‘Tootsie’ stage musical to get world premiere in Chicago

“Tootsie,” a new stage musical based on the hit film of the same name, will receive its world premiere in a pre-Broadway run Sept. 11-Oct. 14 at Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre, it was announced today by Broadway in Chicago.

The show will star Tony Award nominee Santino Fontana (the voice of Prince Hans in “Frozen”) in the role of Michael Dorsey, a temperamental New York actor who lands a soap opera role when he auditions in drag as a woman named Dorothy Michaels.

Dustin Hoffman won a best actor Oscar nomination for playing Dorsey in the 1982 film.

The show, directed by Scott Ellis, features music by David Yazbek, whose show “The Band’s Visit” (also adapted from a film) is a current Broadway hit. The book is by Robert Horn, and Denis Jones choreographs. It is slated to arrive on Broadway in 2019.

Group tickets (10 or more) are currently on sale at (312) 977-1710. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.