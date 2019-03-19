‘Toy Story 4’ trailer: Woody helps Bonnie’s homemade pal Forky in summer sequel

“Toy Story” fans get their first extended glimpse of the franchise’s new sequel in a trailer that spotlights veteran plaything Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) and newcomer Forky (Tony Hale).

A school craft project crudely constructed from a spork, pipe cleaners, Popsicle sticks and stick-on googly eyes, the self-loathing Forky feels he’s meant for the dumpster and not the toybox, despite much adoring attention from his builder and Woody’s new owner Bonnie.

“I was made for soup, salad, maybe chili and then the TRASH!” he declares while leaping from the moving RV of Bonnie’s family.

Other scenes take place in an antique shop, where Woody encounters his newly empowered old flame Bo Peep (Annie Potts) along with a menacing pull-string doll, Gabby Gabby (voice of Christina Hendricks) and her silent henchmen, all ventriloquist dummies. Seen for just a second is another new arrival, the ’70s stunt toy Duke Kaboom (Keanu Reeves).

“Toy Story 4” arrives in theaters June 21.