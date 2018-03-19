Trey Songz arrested in Los Angeles for alleged assault

FILE - In this June 25, 2017 file photo, Trey Songz performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Police say the R&B singer has been arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence for punching a woman at a Los Angeles party. LAPD spokesman Officer Drake Madison says the 33-year-old whose real name is Tremaine Neverson turned himself in at a Hollywood police station Monday morning, March 19, 2018. Jail records show Songz was released about two hours later on $50,000 bail. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Police say R&B singer Trey Songz has been arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence for punching a woman at a Los Angeles party.

LAPD spokesman Officer Drake Madison says Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, turned himself in at a Hollywood police station Monday morning.

Jail records show the 33-year-old was released about two hours later on $50,000 bail.

Andrea Buera said at a news conference last week that she was the woman Songz had assaulted. Buera said he punched her repeatedly because he was upset she was talking to another man at a party Feb. 18.

Songz attorney Shawn Chapman Holley did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Songz tweeted Monday that he was being lied about and falsely accused for someone else’s personal gain.