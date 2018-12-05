‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’ perfect holiday fare for all ages

"'Twas the Night Before Christmas," returns to Chicago for the holiday season. | Provided Photo

There are those holiday tales that span generations. And no matter how much has changed in the years since it was first told, the story is still as heartwarming as ever.

Ken Ludwig’s ‘‘’Twas the Night Before Christmas” is one of those stories.

Running in a limited engagement at the Emerald City Theatre, the much-loved holiday tale follows the adventures of Emily and her best friend Amos the mouse, as they embark on a delightful search for Santa Claus’ missing “naughty or nice” list. Because without this list, there is no Christmas!

‘’TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS’

When: Through Dec. 30

Where: Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut

Tickets: $16-$28

Info: broadwayinchicago.com

And from there, the fun-filled mystery ensues.

Directed by Emerald City Theatre artistic director Jacqueline Stone, this production is a magical experience for kids of all ages.

Looking to have the youngsters in your life to experience live theater for the first time? This production just might fill the bill since it’s custom-made for children ages 3 to 13. Make a night out of it by sticking around and walking up and down Michigan Avenue after the show. It’s sure to make for a special holiday memory.

Tricia Despres is a local freelance writer.