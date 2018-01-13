Unmasked as ‘SNL’s’ Steve Bannon, Bill Murray vows to play ‘kingmaker’ once more

For more than a year, onetime White House strategist Steve Bannon was depicted on “Saturday Night Live” as the Grim Reaper, manipulating President Donald Trump from behind a mask and a hood.

But with Bannon ousted from both the Oval Office and Breitbart News, and his reputation among the Right sullied by his candid comments in a tell-all book, it was time for the mask to come off, and it was Bill Murray playing the man under the hood on this weekend’s episode.

Handling the role with expert timing, and not just tossing if off as he’s been known to do, the pride of Wilmette played Bannon as unremorseful and still convinced he has the potential to wield phenomenal power.

“The magic is still out there,” Murray bragged to “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff (Fred Armisen, another returning “SNL” alum). “Steve Bannon, the Bannon Cannon – magic! Magic, magic, magic, magic! King of kingmakers! Ozymandias! The Bannon dynasty is dawning!”

But after admitting he had little going on beyond a new web series for Crackle — “Cucks in Cars Getting Coffee” — Bannon boasted that after managing to get Trump elected president, he’s auditioning some even less likable potential candidates: Logan Paul, Martin Shkreli and Jared “The Subway Guy” Fogle.

The scene, played as an episode of “Morning Joe,” concluded with Leslie Jones appearing as new Democratic savior Oprah Winfrey, while Mika Brzezinski muttered, “I thought I smelled lavendar and money …”