Update: Second City plans to re-open Sept. 7

The Second City announced this morning that performance spaces and shows will most likely reopen Sept. 7, following last week’s fire and continuing clean-up efforts.

In addition, classes at its Training Center are scheduled to resume Sept. 2 if everything is ready to go by that date.

“We’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by so much support and generosity,” said Andrew Alexander, CEO/Executive Producer for The Second City, Inc., in a prepared statement. “Our neighbors at Corcoran’s, O’Brien’s and Starbucks have provided us with work space and the theater and improv community have been incredibly generous with their space.”

Following the fire, classes were held at various venues including the Annoyance Theatre, A Red Orchid Theatre, Gorilla Tango Theatre, Lincoln Park Zoo and Hubbard Street Dance Chicago.

Shows originally scheduled for The Martin deMaat Studio Theater and Donny’s Skybox were held at Cards Against Humanity, Stage 773 and The Public House Theatre.