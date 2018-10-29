Vanessa Hudgens, Tinashe and more set to star in Fox Live version of ‘Rent’

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 25th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on October 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Five hundred twenty-five thousand six hundred minutes – or should we say about 129,600 minutes – until the “Rent” live musical event hits Fox.

The network revealed the cast for the live production of the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “Rent” Monday.

“High School Musical” alum Vanessa Hudgens is pegged to play performance artist Maureen. Hudgens has some experience with live television musicals after starring in Fox’s “Grease: Live” in 2016.

The cast is rounded out by fellow “Grease: Live” alum Jordan Fisher (Mark), musician Brennin Hunt (Roger), singer Tinashe (Mimi), “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” star Brandon Victor Dixon (Tom Collins), “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Valentina (Angel), “Hearts Beat Loud” actress Kiersey Clemons (Joanne) and singer Mario (Benjamin).

“The Greatest Showman” standout Keala Settle is set to sing the classic song “Seasons of Love.”

“Rent” tells the story of a group of young artists struggling to follow their dreams in New York City amid the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The musical debuted on Broadway in 1996 and was adapted into a movie in 2005.

The live musical will air at 6 p.m. on Fox Jan. 27, 2019.

Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY

Read more at usatoday.com