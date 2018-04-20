Veronica Roth dots her latest novel with ’little pieces’ of Chicago

Author Veronica Roth (pictured in 2016) recently released the second of her "Carve the Mark" books. | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Author Veronica Roth developed the first ideas for her new book at the age of 11 — years before she wrote “Divergent” on her winter break as a senior at Northwestern University.

“I’ve written many versions of it,” said Roth, now 29. “That was a time in my life when I loved to read and when books were really important to me.”

In “The Fates Divide,” released April 10, Roth draws us into futuristic world, written for young readers reminiscent of her younger self. It’s made up of nine planets, an oppressive government, and an invisible current that gives everyone unique powers.

The book rounds off the “Carve the Mark” series, which tells the stories of Cyra and Akos, two characters from enemy cultures who live on the same planet.

Roth was inspired by a certain blockbuster movie franchise.

“All these human things are in ‘Star Wars,’ but you also get aliens and Death Stars and light sabres and stormtroopers,” Roth said. “[You get] the balance of fun exploration and creativity and all of that, with the grounded human and political themes. I love [it], and wanted to write in the same genre.”

In the series’ first book, “Carve the Mark,” Cyra’s family, the tyrannical rulers of the violence-loving Shotet people, kidnaps Akos, of the peace-loving Thuvhesits. He is forced to serve them, seemingly foreshadowing his fate predetermined by an oracle at his birth: He will die in service to Cyra’s family. He and Cyra still fall in love.

In “The Fates Divide,” the schism between the two cultures escalates into war. Unlike in “Carve the Mark,” in which readers only hear the perspectives of Akos and Cyra, “The Fates Divide” offers two more points of view: those of Akos’ brother and sister, Eijeh and Cisi. Cyra and Akos have to make choices about who to fight for, and these choices divulge their fate.

The arcs of the female characters, specifically Cyra and Cisi, especially flourish as they learn to harness their powers, Roth said. She said the characters counter the idea that young women tend to be “silly and unfit to lead” because of their volatility.

“The women are young and emotional and hopefully complex,” she said. ‘They are still ultimately capable of making decisions, and some powerful ones and smart ones.”

Although she veered away from creating a futuristic vision of Chicago like she did in “Divergent,” Roth said “little pieces” of the city managed to seep into “The Fates Divide.”

“Just the fact that we live our lives in snow most of the time [impacted the story],” Roth said. “When I was writing, it was cold the majority of the time. That’s why Akos’ country is a thing at all.

Also, “the stained glass at Northwestern in the large chapel made me come up for a vision for the temple of Hessa, Akos’ mother’s workplace.”

Out of all of the elements of Roth’s new universe, the authoritarian government might most closely resemble events grounded in human history, as Roth gathered “research about fascist governments and dictators and how they use propaganda and limitations of language to control people” to paint the portrait of Cyra’s father, a dictator who re-appears in “The Fates Divide.”

Current events in politics also influenced Roth. She said she has been drawn to write “about leaders and whether they’re capable or not.”

When she’s not writing, Roth, who lives near Uptown, said her and her husband like to eat in the city. They search for hole-in-the wall restaurants and lately have been on the hunt for a Polish place. “It’s been a while since I’ve had a good pierogi,” Roth said.

There haven’t been any developments with a possible “Ascendant” TV series, based off of the last book in the “Divergent” trilogy, Roth said. The “Divergent” saga has come to an end, but “The Fates Divide” seamlessly continues Roth’s endeavor into YA fiction.

“I don’t believe in sending messages in books to the youth because I think that’s creepy,” she said, laughing. “But I think to provoke thought is a good goal.”