‘Very Cavallari’ to return in March with a busier Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler appear together in a promo for "Very Cavallari." | E! Entertainment

“Very Cavallari,” the show that made a reality TV star of Jay Cutler, will return in March with more antics of the entrepreneurial mom who’s launching a lifestyle brand and the retired Bears quarterback who doesn’t do much of anything.

The E! channel announced that the series will begin its second season at 9 p.m. March 3. As before, it will present ostensibly unscripted footage of former “Laguna Beach” star Kristin Cavallari and her husband, Cutler.

The droll NFL alum may be busier this season. The announcement from E! promises that, now that the couple has moved to a farm outside Nashville, “Jay is living his ‘best life’ as he juggles the roles of househusband, groundskeeper and chicken wrangler.”

In a preview clip, Cutler calls Cavallari “my boss” as he butts into her girl talk with hopelessly single friend Kelly Henderson. He offers to take Henderson out to meet her perfect man — confident, independent, artsy, equally at home in a slim-fitting suit or a T-shirt — but then quips, “I was just kinda describing myself.”