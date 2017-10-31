Via Twitter, actress accuses Jeremy Piven of alleged sexual assault

Actress Ariane Bellamar is using her Twitter feed to accuse actor Jeremy Piven of alleged sexual assault on the set of his former HBO hit series “Entourage.” Bellamar took to Twitter on Monday with accusations against the actor, the son of actors/drama teachers Bernie and Joyce Piven (founders of the Piven Theater and Workshop), who grew up in north suburban Evanston.

Jeremy Piven, on two occasions, cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum. Once at the mansion & once on set. #MeToo @AriMelber @CNN https://t.co/liD7irs0o0 — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

Bellamar is a reality TV star. Piven currently stars in the CBS drama “Wisdom of the Crowd.” “Entourage” aired for eight seasons on HBO, beginning in 2004.

