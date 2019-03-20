Nia Vardalos’ ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ among Victory Gardens’ new season

Victory Gardens Theater announced the lineup for its 2019-2020 season on Wednesday.

Featured will be:

— the Chicago premiere of “Tiny Beautiful Things” (Sept. 16-Oct. 13) adapted from Cheryl Strayed’s book by Nia Vardalos, directed by Vanessa Stalling;

— the world premiere of “The First Deep Breath” (Nov. 15-Dec. 22) by Lee Edward Colston II, directed by Malika Oyetimein;

— the co-world premiere with the Actors Theatre of Louisville of “How to Defend Yourself” (Jan. 24-Feb 23, 2020) by Lily Padilla, and directed by Marti Lyons;

— the world premiere of “Dhaba on Devon Avenue” (March 27-April 26, 2020) by Madhuri Shekar, directed by Chay Yew;

— the Chicago premiere of “Right to Be Forgotten” (May 29-June 28, 2020) by Sharyn Rothstein, directed by Gary Griffin.

“I’m thrilled to announce our 45th season of incredible American plays that speak to our current times,” said artistic director Chay Yew, via statement. “From an African-American family grappling with a daughter’s death, to a South-Asian immigrant battling his children over the fate of their family restaurant in Chicago, we are also giving a home to powerful plays that courageously address the issues of our country’s rape culture, and the right to privacy on social media. These relevant works speak truth to power and celebrate the best in our diverse nation, and inspire us to be better citizens.”

Season subscriptions start at $99 and will soon be on sale at www.victorygardens.org and by phone (773) 871-3000.

The theater is located at 2433 N. Lincoln. Visit victorygardens.org for more information.