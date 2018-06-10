Vince Vaughn arrested, reportedly faces DUI charge

Vince Vaughn is interviewed at Game Four of the 2016 World Series between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians at Wrigley Field. | Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Vince Vaughn, the movie star from Chicago’s North Shore suburbs, was arrested Sunday morning, the Manhattan Beach (California) Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter.

Police confirmed the actor was in custody. According to TMZ, the arrest was on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Vaughn, a Lake Forest High grad who grew up in Buffalo Grove and then Lake Forest, made his name with the 1996 indie swinger, alongside friend Jon Favreau. Though best known for his comic work in “Old School,” “The Wedding Crashers” and “Fred Claus,” he’s also taken dramatic turns in films including “The Cell” and last year’s “Brawl in Cell Block 99,” as well as the HBO series “True Detective.”

RELATED:

‘Of course’ guns should be in schools, Vince Vaughn says

Vince Vaughn ‘beyond excited’ about Cubs in World Series

Vince Vaughn a convincing prison brute in “Brawl in Cell Block 99”