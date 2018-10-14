Why Viola Davis loves her ‘Widows’ character: It’s not yet another mom role

In "Widows," Viola Davis plays a woman who loses her husband (Liam Neeson) and sets out to finish the heist he had begun. | 20th Century Fox

Viola Davis is a singular talent and one of the finest actors of her generation.

Davis, star of the acclaimed ABC series “How to Get Away with Murder,” has an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony. She was the first African-American actress to be nominated for three Academy Awards. Her films include “Traffic,” “Doubt,” “Eat Pray Love,” “The Help,” “Suicide Squad” and “Fences.”

And yet when Davis was offered a role in Steve McQueen’s Chicago-filmed “Widows,” her reason for taking the part is a bit startling and a bit sobering and definitely thought-provoking.

“I was struck by the fact she had a husband that she loved,” Davis said Saturday. “The fact she was motivated by love and grief — I have to say that I simply don’t get those roles. I just don’t, even after the Oscar.”

McQueen, Davis and her co-stars Liam Neeson, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Rodriguez and Brian Tyree-Henry were in town for the Chicago International Film Festival screening of “Widows,” which opens Nov. 16. While moderating the post-screening discussion, I asked Davis to talk about what resonated with her character: