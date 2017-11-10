‘Voice’ winner Jordan Smith to celebrate Chicago holiday tree lighting

"The Voice" winner Jordan Smith will be the star attraction at the annual holiday lighting of Macy's Great Tree.

The annual lighting ceremony for the Macy’s Great Tree Lighting will feature the participation of Jordan Smith, the winner of NBC’s award-winning hit musical competition show “The Voice.” This year will mark the 110th lighting of the great tree, located in the famed Walnut Room on the State Street store’s seventh floor. The ceremony will be held at noon Nov. 4.

The tree itself — a holiday landmark in Chicago dating back to the store’s Marshall Field’s days — will be 45 feet tall and feature more than 2,000 ornaments and 6,600 sparkling lights.

Since he won “The Voice” in 2015, Smith’s career has really taken off. In under six months, he sold more than a million singles and made “Voice” history by landing eight songs in the iTunes Top 10 — the first artist from any season on the show to make the Top 10 during every week of the program’s live rounds.

Following the release of his first album, “Something Beautiful,” Smith released his first holiday album, ” ‘Tis The Season,” reinterpreting a dozen holiday classics.