Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway will return to Oscars Sunday night

Host Jimmy Kimmel (center) reacts as 'La La Land' producer Jordan Horowitz (left) explains that his film was mistakenly announced as the best picture winner during the 2017 Academy Awards. Co-presenter Warren Beatty is looking on. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It was the snafu that gobsmacked the world, and now after their now-legendary incorrect “best picture” winner announcement at the 2017 Academy Awards telecast, Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway will be back Sunday night to present this year’s top honors statuette.

According to reports, the duo was seen Thursday night at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood for the Oscars telecast rehearsal.

Last year, the actors were given the wrong envelope for the evening’s final award announcement and erroneously proclaimed the winner to be “La La Land.” After several hugely awkward moments on stage, the mistake was acknowledged and the award was presented to the true winner, “Moonlight.”

The 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony will air live on ABC Sunday night. Promo commercials featuring host Jimmy Kimmel and Beatty poking fun at last year’s debacle recently started airing, which fueled speculation that the Oscar-winning Dunaway and Beatty would return.