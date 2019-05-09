New James Patterson thriller, Mueller Report book top best-sellers list

Blockbuster author James Patterson has the new No. 1 fiction best-seller, “The 18th Abduction.” | AP

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The 18th Abduction” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown)

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Della Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “Redemption” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Neon Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. “Collusion” by Gingrich/Earley (Broadside)

6. “Lost Roses” by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

7. “Someone Knows” by Lisa Scottoline (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

8. “Fire & Blood” by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

9. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides (Celadon Books)

10. “A Woman Is No Man” by Etaf Rum (Harper)

11. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney (Hogarth)

12. “Celtic Empire” by Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

13. “The Cornwalls are Gone” by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)

14. “Miracle at St. Andrews” by Patterson/De Jonge (Little, Brown)

15. “Two Weeks” by Karen Kingsbury (Howard)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Mueller Report” by The Washington Post (Scribner)

2. “The Moment of Lift” by Melinda Gates (Flatiron Books)

3. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

4. “Girl, Stop Apologizing” by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

5. “Ketofast” by Joseph Mercola (Hay House)

6. “Backstage Pass” by Paul Stanley (HarperOne)

7. “Trillion Dollar Coach” by Eric Schmidt (HarperBusiness)

8. “The Path Made Clear” by Orpah Winfrey (Flatiron Books)

9. “Dare to Lead” by Brene Brown (Random House)

10. “It’s Not Supposed to Be This Way” by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

11. “Next Level Basic” by Stassi Schroeder (Gallery Books)

12. “Life Will Be the Death of Me…and You Too!” by Chelsea Handler (Spiegel & Grau)

13. “Crushing” by T.D. Jakes (Faith Words)

14. “Sprawlball” by Kirk Goldsberry (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

15. “Maybe You Should Talk to Someone” by Lori Gottlieb (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)