Watch Chance the Rapper dance to ‘Baby Shark’

Happy Valentine’s Day, “doo doo doo doo doo.”

Chance the Rapper shut down Barneys New York’s flagship store in Chicago on Monday as an early Valentine’s Day gift to his fiancée, Kirsten Corley, Us Weekly reports.

While he was there, the Chicago rapper occupied himself as anyone would if they had the department store to themselves: by making a quick music video for the popular children’s song, “Baby Shark.”

Could it be a preview of what’s to come on his forthcoming album?

When fans misidentified the retail backdrop as fast fashion chain Forever 21, Chance feigned offense in a tweet: “Stop saying I’m at Forever 21, you uncultured swine. This is @BarneysNY.”

An eyewitness told Us Weekly the couple indulged in bite-sized sandwiches, champagne and macaroons while shopping, and that Corley left with “four extra-large shopping bags and four garment bags filled with clothing, shoes and accessories.”

The 25-year-old three-time Grammy winner, whose real name is Chancellor Bennett, announced on Twitter that he would release his next album in July. He and Corley, also 25, have been engaged since his backyard barbecue proposal last 4th of July. They are the parents of a 3-year-old, Kensli.

