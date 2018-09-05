Free and cheap things to do in Chicago this weekend: Sept. 7-9

Looking for cheap things to do this weekend? The Renegade Craft Fair and the 79th Street Renaissance Festival are both viable options. | Facebook

It’s never too early to start thinking about weekend plans so here’s our weekly guide of free and cheap things to do in the city.

Renegade Craft Fair – Free

What: Pick up some unique gifts ahead of the holidays or just enjoy looking around at this craft fair that got it’s start right here in Chicago.

When: Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Division St. in Wicker Park between Damen Ave. and Ashland Ave.

Museum of Science and Industry – Free

What: The Museum of Science and Industry offers Illinois residents the chance to visit for free this weekend, just don’t forget your valid ID.

When: Sunday

Where: 5700 South Lakeshore Drive, Chicago.

Lakeview East Festival of the Arts – Free

What: Over 150 artists show off their work during this three-day festival.

When: Friday 8 p.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m.

Where: Belmont and Broadway

79th Street Renaissance Festival – Free

What: Local food, shopping and performances promise something for everyone at this family-friendly festival.

When: Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m.

Where: 79th Street between Racine and Loomis.

Ukrainian Village Festival – Free

What: This two-day festival is perfect for the whole family with dancing, food and some fun shopping, too.

When: Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: 2245 West Superior Street.

