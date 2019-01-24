Weezer cover TLC’s ‘No Scrubs’ on surprise new ‘Teal Album’

Weezer performs on day one of Riot Fest in Douglas Park, Friday afternoon, Sept. 14, 2018. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

2019 is already a fantastic year for Weezer fans, with the band dropping a new covers album “The Teal Album” by surprise Thursday, ahead of their planned release of their “Black Album” set for March 1.

“SURPRISE. #TheTealAlbum is out now,” the band tweeted at midnight Thursday. “It’s us covering everyone else’s hits.”

“The Teal Album,” featuring covers of vintage tracks by artists including Michael Jackson, Black Sabbath and TLC, follows the success of the band’s 2018 take on Toto’s “Africa,” which earned them their first entry on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart since 2010.

Here’s the band’s version of “No Scrubs”:



1. “Africa” (Toto)

2. “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” (Tears for Fears)

3. “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)” (The Eurythmics)

4. “Take On Me” (a-ha)

5. “Happy Together” (The Turtles)

6. “Paranoid” (Black Sabbath)

7. “Mr. Blue Sky” (Electric Light Orchestra)

8. “No Scrubs” (TLC)

9. “Billie Jean” (Michael Jackson)

10. “Stand By Me” (Ben E. King)

