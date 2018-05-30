Weezer releases cover of Toto’s ‘Africa’ after teenager lobbies them on Twitter

Weezer has released a cover of Toto’s “Africa” after a teenage fan pressed the group for months to record the song. Here, the band — , Brian Bell, from left, Rivers Cuomo, Scott Shriner and Patrick Wilson — arrive at the 2017 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. | AP

Weezer has released a cover version of Toto’s “Africa” after a teenage fan pressed the group for months on social media to record the song.

The teen, known as @weezerafrica, jokingly began lobbying the 1990s band on Twitter in December in a campaign that picked up followers and got the group’s attention.

Weezer released a cover of Toto’s “Rosanna” on May 24. But the teenager wasn’t satisfied. Then, on Tuesday, the group rolled out “Africa.”

Weezer drummer Pat Wilson called it “victory over culture.” He said, “The Weez inhabits the boundaries between multiple dimensions.”

Toto guitarist Steve Lukather tweeted that he was flattered with the “Rosanna” cover.

The teenager hasn’t responded to a request for comment.