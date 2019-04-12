Wendy Williams files for divorce from longtime husband Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams attends the American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2018 at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 8, 2018 in New York City. | Theo Wargo/Getty Images for AHA

Wendy Williams has filed for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter.

Various reports are citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the couple’s demise, per documents filed in New Jersey on Wednesday.

The talk show host and television producer have been married since 1997 and share one child, Kevin Hunter Jr., 19.

Fans were quick to notice that Williams was not wearing her wedding ring during Thursday’s “The Wendy Williams Show.” She also showed off a different ring in a social media post shared by her makeup artist Thursday.

Last month, Williams revealed she’s been living in a sober house.

“For some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house,” she told her audience at the time. “You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped.”

She also said “nobody knew” about her situation except Hunter.

Days later, Hunter shared a positive update with Entertainment Tonight, saying Williams was doing well.

“Wendy is doing well,” he said. “We’re doing well as a family. We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves. It is a family process. Anybody that has to deal with this knows this a family process … and we are dealing with it and moving forward.”

Sara M. Moniuszko, USA TODAY

