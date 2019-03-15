Here’s a map of every property featured on ‘Windy City Rehab’ on HGTV

“Windy City Rehab,” a new reality show on HGTV, has shone a spotlight on rehabbers turning old city homes into pricey palaces with luxury finishes.

The show follows home designer Alison Victoria and partner Donovan Eckhardt, president of Greymark Development Group, as they purchase and rehab properties with the goal of attracting buyers that can afford homes priced well over $1 million.

All 11 of the homes featured in the show’s first season are on the North Side, in neighborhoods such as Wicker Park, Bucktown, Ukrainian Village, Lincoln Square and Lincoln Park.

Here’s where the homes are, how much the show’s stars bought them for and how much they spent on rehabbing them. The map also details which homes sold and for how much. Some are still on the market. In some cases the show reported the houses had sold but the sale has not been recorded in public records yet.

The show wrapped up its first season on HGTV this past week and signed on for a second season. HGTV says it’s one of its most popular new series, claiming 9.3 million viewers in its first month and a half on the air.

