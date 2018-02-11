Winter doldrums? Here are 25 free things the whole family can enjoy

The annual dyeing of the Chicago River for St. Patrick's Day is just one of many free events for the whole family to enjoy in the coming weeks. | Lee Hogan/For the Sun-Times

Yes, we know. You are fed up with winter. You are sick of looking out your window at a gray sky. You are tired of being stuck inside, especially when the kiddies are home and you just wish there was something other than video games to occupy their time.

Don’t despair. And don’t think you have to spend a whole lot of cash, either, because these events are FREE (or offer free admission; check websites for specifics).

Here are some suggestions of free events/programs to consider for February and March.

SUNDAY YOGA SERIES

Lululemon, 900 N. Michigan

11 a.m.to noon, Sundays

lululemon.com

All levels of yoga aficionados are invited to take part in this free class. A perfect way to bond with your tweens and teens!

GREEN CITY MARKET

Peggy Notebaert Museum, 2430 N. Cannon Dr.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays

greencitymarket.com

Grab the family and check out one of the coolest indoor farmer’s markets in Chicago!

FREE SKATE

Maggie Daley Skating Ribbon, 337 E. Randolph

Daily through March

MaggieDaleyPark.com

Strap up your skates and take a lap or two around one of the most beautiful places in the city. Admission is free; there is a charge for skate rentals.

OLD ST. PATRICK’S CHURCH TOUR

Old St. Patrick’s Church, 700 W. Adams

8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Monday-Friday

oldstpats.org

The whole family will enjoy a tour of one of Chicago’s oldest churches and historical places

STROLLER GROOVES

Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand

Noon to 1 p.m., Tuesdays in February and March

navypier.org

Get out of the house with your little one and check out the popular music series presented in conjunction with the Chicago Children’s Museum.

TIMELESS TOYS STORYTIME

Timeless Toys, 4749 N. Lincoln

11 a.m. Wednesdays, February and March

timelesstoyschicago.com

Get the kids out of the house and enjoy a new story each week.

FREE MUSEUM DAYS (Valid Illinois ID required)

The Field Museum is celebrating all month long with the return of “Free February.” Show proof of Illinois residency and general admission is free every day through Feb. 28, 1400 S. Lake Shore Dr., fieldmuseum.org

The Adler Planetarium is offering free general admission Feb. 19-22, with proof of Illinois residency; 1300 S. Lake Shore; adlerplanetarium.org

The Shedd Aquarium’s Feb. 14 free general admission day (proof of residency required) is the last one until June (what a splash this could be for Valentine’s Day!); 1200 S. Lake Shore Dr., sheddaquarium.org

The Museum of Science and Industry is offering free general admission for Illinois residents with valid ID Feb. 12–15, 20–22 and 26–27; msichicago.org

XOXO: AN EXHIBIT ABOUT LOVE & FORGIVENESS

Arlington Heights Memorial Library, 500 N. Dunton, Arlington Heights

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 12

ahml.info

Have trouble expressing your emotions to those you love the most? This program is custom made for you.

NATIONAL FERRIS WHEEL DAY

Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 14

navypier.org

This Valentine’s Day, be one of the first 2,500 people to register for a free ride on Navy Pier’s Centennial Wheel with the people you love the most.

PRISMATICA

Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand

February 16 and running through April

navypier.org

Kids of all ages will love Navy Pier’s new interactive installation in Polk Bros. Park, featuring 25 pivoting prisms that create a kaleidoscope effect.

17TH ANNUAL HOMEWOOD CHOCOLATE FEST

H-F Park District Auditorium

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 17

2010 Chestnut Road, Homewood

village.homewood.il.us

Consider all things chocolate via demonstations, activies and yummy baked goods!

UMOJA BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION

Homan Square Park. 3559 Arthington St., Chicago

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 17

chicagoparkdistrict.com

Celebrate the cultures of Africa and African-Americans in this family-friendly program featuring art, music and more.

KID PONG

SPIN, 344 N. State

Noon. to 4 p.m. Feb. 18

wearespin.com

Create a special memory playing a simple game of ping pong with the family. Not sure how to play? Mini-lessons will be available.

POLAR ADVENTURE DAY

Northerly Island, 1400 S. Lynn White Dr.

Noon – 4 p.m. Feb. 24

chicagoparkdistrict.com

Enjoy all of what winter has to offer via encounters with huskies and wolves, and create winter-themed art while you are there!

LUNAR NEW YEAR PARADE

Chinatown, Intersection of 24th Street and Wentworth Avenue

1 p.m. Feb. 25

CCC-foundation.org

It might not be summer, but there is always time for a parade! The kids will love the marching bands, colorful floats and beautiful music.

COLOR FIELDS

Smart Museum of Art, 5550 S. Greenwood

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 3

smartmuseum.uchicago.edu

Brighten the gray days of winter with the Smart Museum’s “Perception Party,” which will make you look at colors in a whole new way.

CHICAGO POLAR PLUNGE

North Avenue Beach, 1600 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago

10 a.m. March 4

SOChicago.com

Come out to cheer on these brave souls as they plunge into Lake Michigan’s chilly waters in this annual fundraising efforts to benefit Special Olympics.

AVALON STRING QUARTET CONCERT

Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington

12:15 p.m. March 7

CityofChicago.org

Do your kids need a little culture in their life? Take them to a free live classical music concert!

FAMILY CHESS NIGHT

Chicago Public Library, 6151 S. Normal Blvd., Chicago

5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 8

chipublib.org

Let a little of your competitiveness out with a friendly game of chess with the entire family.

WTTW-CHANNEL 11 KIDS BIG IDEA TRAVELLING LAB

Chicago Ridge Mall, 444 Chicago Ridge Mall, Chicago Ridge

10:30 a.m. March 10

wttw.com

Perfect for kids ages 2-7, this interactive free presentation will bring many of WTTW’s most popular kids shows to life!

ORIGAMI OPEN HOUSE

Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 North Central Park Avenue

March 10

garfieldparkconservatory.com

Origami always fascinated you? Try it for yourself at this free workshop and learn the basic skills of this ancient, intricate art.

SOUTH SIDE IRISH PARADE

On Western Avenue, from 103rd to 115th Street

Noon March 11

Southsideirishparade.com

This parade has now transformed into a true family event where you can be sure everyone will have a good time.

DYEING OF THE CHICAGO RIVER

Chicago River, Intersection of Michigan and Wacker

9 a.m. March 17

CityofChicago.org

Before the St. Patrick’s Day parade kicks off at noon, check out this annual spectacle.

CHICAGO’S ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

Noon March 17, the parade heads north on Columbus Drive from Balbo to Monroe, rain or shine. Free.

cityofchicago.org

It’s one of the largest free celebrations of Irish heritage in the country!